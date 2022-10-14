Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Purdue Adds Distance Specialist Patrick Broderick to Class of 2027
Broderick will help to bolster a distance group at Purdue with his arrival on the Boilermaker roster in the fall of 2023.
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year. The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Swimming Power Couple Abbey Weitzeil & Michael Jensen Race a 50 Free
Swimming power couple Abbey Weitzeil (2x Olympian) and Michael Jensen (14x NCAA All-American) raced a 50 free from a running dive. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Al the Cal Alumni Practice last Saturday, we saw numerous Cal alums line up and throw down in the pool against each other...
swimswam.com
#2 Rex Maurer Extends the Family Legacy, Makes Verbal Commitment to Stanford
#2 recruit Rex Maurer, a 2022 Junior Pan Pac medalist and the last of SwimSwam's top 20 recruits in the boys' class of 2023, is headed to Stanford.
swimswam.com
Piper Enge, Best Breaststroker in Class of 2024, Commits to Texas Longhorns
For the 2nd time in 3 classes, the top high school breaststroker in the nation has committed to the Texas women's swimming & diving team.
swimswam.com
FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin
SCM (25 meters) An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday. An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at...
swimswam.com
Olympian and NCAA Champion Diver Tyler Downs Not Listed On Purdue Roster
Downs scored half of Purdue's 86 points from men's NCAAs last year, and the Boilermakers will likely move out of the top 25 following his departure. Archive photo via Greg Duncan. According to Ben Turner, Purdue swimming and diving’s strategic communications manager, Olympic diver Tyler Downs is not currently a...
swimswam.com
5-Time All-American Anna-Julia Kutsch Retires Before Senior Season at Tennessee
Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Kutsch transferred to Tennessee...
swimswam.com
Berkoff, Stokowski, And Co. Nab Day 2 Individual Wins As NC State Sweeps Tennessee
SCY (25 Yards) Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. On Saturday, the NC State men and women extended upon their lead against Tennessee, closing out on their season opener by winning eleven more events and taking the overall win on both sides. Final Scores:. Men: NC State 198, Tennessee...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/14/2022
The GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series celebrates swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level...
swimswam.com
USA Gymnastics Announces New Mental Health Coverage For National Team Members
USA Gymnastics announced a new program that covers mental health visits for National Team athletes and coaches in all disciplines. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On World Mental Health Day, USA Gymnastics announced its new Athlete Health and Wellness program that provides mental health coverage for National Team athletes...
swimswam.com
“Best of the Rest” Sprinter August Vetsch (2024) Makes Verbal Commitment to Cal
Swim Neptune's August Vetsch is the fifth high-level verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2028. Current photo via August Vetsch.
swimswam.com
Cal Poly Picks-Up 2023 Commitment from California State Qualifier Scott Iannaccone
Iannaccone will be the second member of his family to swim for the Mustangs when he joins the team in the fall of 2023.
swimswam.com
Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville
Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam's class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch.
swimswam.com
Olympic Icons Natalie Coughlin, Mary T. Meagher Highlight Cal Alumni Practice
SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Speiker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last weekend Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Spieker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last...
swimswam.com
David Berkoff Returning to Coaching With Team Eugene Aquatics
After a four-year break from the pool deck, David Berkoff is stepping away from his law practice to return to coaching at Team Eugene Aquatics next month. Four-time Olympic medalist David Berkoff could only stay away from the pool deck for so long. The 55-year-old backstroke pioneer is stepping away...
swimswam.com
Sprinters Shine On First Day Of Tennessee vs. NC State Dual Meet
SCY (25 Yards) Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. On Friday, NC State traveled to Knoxville to open up their 2022-23 NCAA season against Tennessee. It was a showdown between two of the top teams in the nation on both the men’s and women’s sides, as the #5 NC State women were against the #8 Tennessee women, and the #4 NC State men were against the #14 Tennessee men. At the end of day one, both NC State teams have a firm lead over Tennessee.
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Hwang Sunwoo Rockets Home For 1:44.6 200 Free
Hwang unleashed the fastest closing 50 of his career as he neared his personal best in the 200 free with a blistering 1:44.67 at the Korean Sports Festival. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
swimswam.com
FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan
The event was postponed from 2022 after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were rescheduled to May 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan. The event was...
swimswam.com
Tips For Open Water Swimming In The Winter from Olympic Medalist Keri-anne Payne
If you’re hoping to swim throughout the coldest months of the year, open water Olympian and dryrobe® Ambassador Keri-anne Payne is here to help. Current photo via dryrobe®. Courtesy of dryrobe®, a SwimSwam partner. As water temperatures drop, continuing to open water swim in the winter may...
