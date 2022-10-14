ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: No. 5 Northwestern falls to second in Big Ten standings after loss to No. 15 Michigan State

After nearly two months, the Wildcats have snapped their program-record undefeated streak of 13 games with a 2-1 loss to No. 15 Michigan State over the weekend. No. 5 Northwestern (12-2-2, 6-1-1 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s match tied with the Spartans (12-1-3, 7-0-1 Big Ten) as the top seed in the Big Ten. The Cats now trail Michigan State by three points in the conference standings.
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

BREAKING: Four-star DL Ashton Porter decommits from Northwestern

In the midst of a 1-5 start and a 1-11 stretch over its last 12 games, the ceiling is beginning to crack for Northwestern football. Many had been banking on a loaded 2023 recruiting class, ranked 26th nationally by 247Sports, to provide a semblance of optimism for the program. Yet, even over their bye week, the hits just kept coming for the Wildcats.
EVANSTON, IL
Evanston, IL
Sports
Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against Maryland, Nebraska

Northwestern couldn’t maintain momentum this weekend. The Wildcats were seemingly stymied at every turn — first by Maryland’s powerful block and then by Nebraska’s well-rounded roster. NU (13-7, 2-6 Big Ten) struggled to hold on against conference foes Maryland (12-8, 3-5) and No. 3 Nebraska (16-1,...
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

Blue Madness Returns to DePaul

After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, Blue Madness returned to DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus on Friday night. DePaul’s men’s and women’s basketball teams officially tipped off the start of the college hoops season with festivities. The event didn’t go quite as originally...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Schill intends to continue Good Neighbor Fund, make Ryan Field a ‘win-win’ for Evanston and NU

Since University President Michael Schill took over in September, debates about mental health response programs, parking congestion and Northwestern’s Ryan Field rebuild have dominated conversation among Evanston’s leadership. While Schill has not announced new financial partnerships with the city, he told The Daily he plans to continue working...
EVANSTON, IL
swishappeal.com

WNBA Offseason: Chicago Sky face an uncertain future

Coming into the 2022 season, the Chicago Sky were riding high after an incredible title run in 2021. They went through the course of this past season healthy and on pace with the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces as the best team in the league. They finished the regular season tied for first at 26-10 and with the second best home record at 14-4. All the while, their core group of Kahelah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, newly signed and proven winner Emma Messeeman and the one and only Candace Parker achieved All-Star status. Allie Quigley joined in on the fun by winning the 3-point contest. Their bench was stacked with the addition of overseas veteran Rebekah Gardner and Belgium phenom Julie Allemand rounding out the dynamism of Azurá Stevens and Dana Evans. All systems were go, but then came Game 5 of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.
CHICAGO, IL
High School Football PRO

Chicago, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Providence Catholic High School football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on October 15, 2022, 07:30:00.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park grand opening set for Oct. 17

Palos Heights and the Schofield Family Foundation will host a grand opening next week for the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 17, at 8140 Misty Meadows Drive. The grand opening celebration includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting event with Palos Heights...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
rogersedgereporter.com

Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools

Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ILLINOIS STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston and Chicago climate advocates rally to stop pipelines in Great Lakes

At a Sunday climate justice rally, Evanston and Chicago residents sang together, joining in a call-and-response song with local folk singer Margaret Nelson to ask: “What are you gonna do?”. The “Protect our planet, one pipeline at a time” rally, organized by Chicago Against Line 3, educated attendees about...
EVANSTON, IL
nypressnews.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Demonstrators gather for rally and march to defend abortion access

Music teacher Paula McKernan, locally known as “Paula the Bard” stepped up to the microphone on Sunday, ukulele in hand, and started to sing her original song “Women Choose.” in front of hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators. “Trust your sister. Trust your lover. Trust your mother, trust...
EVANSTON, IL
luxury-houses.net

This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois

The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
GLENCOE, IL

