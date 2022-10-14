Read full article on original website
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 5 Northwestern falls to second in Big Ten standings after loss to No. 15 Michigan State
After nearly two months, the Wildcats have snapped their program-record undefeated streak of 13 games with a 2-1 loss to No. 15 Michigan State over the weekend. No. 5 Northwestern (12-2-2, 6-1-1 Big Ten) entered Sunday’s match tied with the Spartans (12-1-3, 7-0-1 Big Ten) as the top seed in the Big Ten. The Cats now trail Michigan State by three points in the conference standings.
Daily Northwestern
“The future of intercollegiate athletics is really uncertain”: Schill on NIL, transfer portal and conference realignment
The advent of name, image and likeness, the renaissance of the transfer portal and the shifting landscape of conference realignment have all ushered in a new era of collegiate athletics. As part of the Big Ten, Northwestern will continue to learn and adapt with the times — something University President...
insidenu.com
BREAKING: Four-star DL Ashton Porter decommits from Northwestern
In the midst of a 1-5 start and a 1-11 stretch over its last 12 games, the ceiling is beginning to crack for Northwestern football. Many had been banking on a loaded 2023 recruiting class, ranked 26th nationally by 247Sports, to provide a semblance of optimism for the program. Yet, even over their bye week, the hits just kept coming for the Wildcats.
nypressnews.com
Big plays on defense, Andre Crews’ three TDs give undefeated Simeon a Battle of Vincennes win against Morgan Park
Simeon running back Andre Crews had a “mishap” before the Battle of Vincennes on Saturday and wound up without his customary No. 4 jersey. He wore No. 38 against Morgan Park, so the Wolverines’ running game didn’t look quite the same numerically or production-wise in the first half.
Daily Northwestern
Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against Maryland, Nebraska
Northwestern couldn’t maintain momentum this weekend. The Wildcats were seemingly stymied at every turn — first by Maryland’s powerful block and then by Nebraska’s well-rounded roster. NU (13-7, 2-6 Big Ten) struggled to hold on against conference foes Maryland (12-8, 3-5) and No. 3 Nebraska (16-1,...
Blue Madness Returns to DePaul
After taking a few years off due to the pandemic, Blue Madness returned to DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus on Friday night. DePaul’s men’s and women’s basketball teams officially tipped off the start of the college hoops season with festivities. The event didn’t go quite as originally...
Daily Northwestern
Schill intends to continue Good Neighbor Fund, make Ryan Field a ‘win-win’ for Evanston and NU
Since University President Michael Schill took over in September, debates about mental health response programs, parking congestion and Northwestern’s Ryan Field rebuild have dominated conversation among Evanston’s leadership. While Schill has not announced new financial partnerships with the city, he told The Daily he plans to continue working...
swishappeal.com
WNBA Offseason: Chicago Sky face an uncertain future
Coming into the 2022 season, the Chicago Sky were riding high after an incredible title run in 2021. They went through the course of this past season healthy and on pace with the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces as the best team in the league. They finished the regular season tied for first at 26-10 and with the second best home record at 14-4. All the while, their core group of Kahelah Copper, Courtney Vandersloot, newly signed and proven winner Emma Messeeman and the one and only Candace Parker achieved All-Star status. Allie Quigley joined in on the fun by winning the 3-point contest. Their bench was stacked with the addition of overseas veteran Rebekah Gardner and Belgium phenom Julie Allemand rounding out the dynamism of Azurá Stevens and Dana Evans. All systems were go, but then came Game 5 of the semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.
Chicago, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park grand opening set for Oct. 17
Palos Heights and the Schofield Family Foundation will host a grand opening next week for the Kendall Coyne Dream Big Park. Ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Monday, October 17, at 8140 Misty Meadows Drive. The grand opening celebration includes a ceremonial ribbon cutting event with Palos Heights...
A website ranked a Resort in Illinois as the Best in the Midwest
When it comes to the finer things in life you don't have to travel outside of the Midwest to find the best of the best. A recent ranking of the 10 Best Resorts in the Midwest has been revealed and at the top of the list is a high-end resort here in the Land of Lincoln.
Marshall High School holds benefit for basketball player gunned down in Maywood driveway
Marshall High School is hosting a benefit basketball game Friday to raise money for a reward to find Dede Rainey's killer.
rogersedgereporter.com
Loyola Senior Praised For Getting Into Multiple Medical Schools
Getting into medical school is a big deal. However, getting into five medical schools is extraordinary. Raj Patel (21) is a Molecular Biology senior at Loyola University Chicago. His family immigrated from India in 1996, and shortly after started their own business in Schaumburg, IL. Life and school for Patel were not always easy, as he and his family faced many challenges on their road to success.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston and Chicago climate advocates rally to stop pipelines in Great Lakes
At a Sunday climate justice rally, Evanston and Chicago residents sang together, joining in a call-and-response song with local folk singer Margaret Nelson to ask: “What are you gonna do?”. The “Protect our planet, one pipeline at a time” rally, organized by Chicago Against Line 3, educated attendees about...
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Daily Northwestern
Demonstrators gather for rally and march to defend abortion access
Music teacher Paula McKernan, locally known as “Paula the Bard” stepped up to the microphone on Sunday, ukulele in hand, and started to sing her original song “Women Choose.” in front of hundreds of pro-choice demonstrators. “Trust your sister. Trust your lover. Trust your mother, trust...
luxury-houses.net
This $13.8M Magnificent Home is Truly Built to Enjoy the Sweeping Views of the Water in Glencoe, Illinois
The Home in Glencoe offers heated flooring, updated mechanicals and systems, built-in speaker system, garage parking for four cars, now available for sale. This home located at 595 Longwood Ave, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,775 square feet of living spaces. Call Gloria Matlin – Compass – (Phone: 847-951-4040) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
