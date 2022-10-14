President Biden to visit Pittsburgh next week

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Pittsburgh next week.

According to information from the White House, Biden will arrive in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Afterward, he is expected to attend a reception for Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman in Philadelphia.

The exact reason for the president’s visit to Pittsburgh is unclear at this time. Stay with Channel 11 for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

