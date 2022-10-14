ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

President Biden to visit Pittsburgh next week

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZACb_0iYLCde700

PITTSBURGH — President Joe Biden will be making a stop in Pittsburgh next week.

According to information from the White House, Biden will arrive in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Afterward, he is expected to attend a reception for Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman in Philadelphia.

The exact reason for the president’s visit to Pittsburgh is unclear at this time. Stay with Channel 11 for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 60

walter joyce
2d ago

they can both use the teleprompter to see the answers...only one missing from that gaggle is pelosi... just imagine that conversation...lol....

Reply
12
John Kaczor
2d ago

Please don't!! Your private 747 jet puts greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Reply(2)
28
Linda Johnston Mueser
2d ago

Please stop coming to Pittsburgh. We don’t want to hear your dimented lies

Reply(1)
34
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Elections
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Joe Biden appears confused as he exits UN event

Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
POLITICS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Service says Biden Delaware visitor logs don’t exist, report says

The U.S. Secret Service says it cannot find records identifying any visitors to President Joe Biden’s Delaware homes, according to a Freedom of Information Act appeal from the New York Post. Biden has spent approximately one quarter of his presidency at his Delaware residences. In a letter dated Sept....
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Ne White House#Cox Media Group#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Democratic#Channel 11
Washington Examiner

Liberal Media Scream: Stephanopoulos slips, says Trump would beat Biden

This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows just how reluctant the press are to tell the truth about how bad President Joe Biden’s polling is. An ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led This Week with some findings from it: Biden’s approval at 39%, most Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Democrats “even” with Republicans in the midterm preference.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WPXI Pittsburgh

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump, who refused to exit the stage after his defeat, has spent months raging against Joe Biden, reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a straightforward referendum on the incumbent president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Trump responds after subpoena from Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump sent a memo to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol after the panel voted to subpoena him on Thursday, questioning why officials weren’t investigating election fraud. The House committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump for documents and...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
WPXI Pittsburgh

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — From his home in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, Graeme Dean says there’s plenty that’s disheartening about the state of the country and politics these days. At the center of one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, he’s on the receiving end of a constant barrage of vitriolic advertising that makes it easy to focus on what’s going wrong.
IMMIGRATION
Centre Daily Times

Election 2022 voters guide: Learn more about the Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate

Election 2022 voters guide: Hear from candidates for Pennsylvania governor, lieutenant gov. Description of office: The U.S. Constitution prescribes that the Senate be composed of 100 members (two senators from each state). One-third of the total membership of the Senate is elected every two years. Senators must be at least 30 years of age, a citizen of the United States for at least nine years and be a resident of the state from which s/he is chosen at the time of the election. Senators write and vote in favor of or against final bills and serve on various policy committees. The Senate has several exclusive powers not granted to the House, including advice/consent on presidential nominations and treaties and conducting the trial of federal officials impeached by the House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy