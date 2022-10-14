ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope

By The Associated Press
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Uj2w_0iYLCbsf00

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that it will not rebuild a renowned radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which was one of the world's largest until it collapsed nearly two years ago.

Instead, the agency issued a solicitation for the creation of a $5 million education center at the site that would promote programs and partnerships related to science, technology, engineering and math. It also seeks the implementation of a research and workforce development program, with the center slated to open next year in the northern mountain town of Arecibo where the telescope was once located.

The solicitation does not include operational support for current infrastructure at the site that is still in use, including a 12-meter radio telescope or the Lidar facility, which is used to study the upper atmosphere and ionosphere to analyze cloud cover and precipitation data.

The decision was mourned by scientists around the world who used the telescope at the Arecibo Observatory for years to search for asteroids, planets and extraterrestrial life. The 1,000-foot-wide (305-meter-wide) dish also was featured in the Jodie Foster film "Contact" and the James Bond movie "GoldenEye."

The reflector dish and the 900-ton platform hanging 450 feet above it previously allowed scientists to track asteroids headed to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and determine if a planet is potentially habitable.

"We understand how much the site has meant to the community," said Sean Jones, assistant director for directorate of mathematical and physical sciences at NSF. "If you're a radio astronomer, you've probably spent some time of your career at Arecibo."

But all research abruptly ended when an auxiliary cable snapped in August 2020, tearing a 100-foot hole in the dish and damaging the dome above it. A main cable broke three months later, prompting the NSF to announce in November 2020 that it was closing the telescope because the structure was too unstable.

Experts suspect that a possible manufacturing error caused the cable to snap, but NSF officials said Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing.

Jones said in a phone interview that the decision to not rebuild the telescope comes in part because the U.S. government has other radar facilities that can do part of the mission that Arecibo once did. He added that the NSF also envisions a five-year maintenance contract to keep the site open, which would cost at least $1 million a year.

"This is a pivotal time. The education component is very important," said James Moore, assistant director for education and human resource directorate at NSF.

He said by phone that one of the agency's priorities is to make STEM more accessible and inclusive and that the proposed education center would fill that need.

"It's a way to augment some of the things that young people are getting in their schools or not getting," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telescope#Infrastructure#Arecibo#Goldeneye
nypressnews.com

2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
SCITUATE, RI
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ

Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Planets
94.9 HOM

Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage

One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy