Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
“LIFE Academy” program to offer pre-employment transition services to students with disabilities
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board, McNeese State University, and SOWELA Technical Community College have announced a partnership program aimed at providing access to pre-employment transition services to students with significant developmental and intellectual disabilities. The LIFE Academy program outlines specific goals for these students as...
Comments / 0