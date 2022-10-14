Lansing School District gets $1 million safety grant

Since the infamous Oxford School shooting last year, school threats have become top of mind here in Michigan.

“It’s really scary,” said parent Megan Short.

This week alone, East Lansing Public Schools and Waverly Community Schools dealt with threats, which forced them to close some schools for a period of time.

The Lansing School District is hoping to put parents at ease through a $1 million STOP School Violence grant from the state.

“The school district of Lansing has done a really good job with safety and security,” said Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “But this federal grant will allow us to take it to the next level.”

The money will be used to fund prevention tools like ALICE training and RAVE, a mobile app that provides direct contact with 911.

“We’re going to get money for something called the RAVE program, which indicates in an emergency, you can click directly on 911, and they be able to respond quickly,” Shuldiner said.

And the goal of the grant is simple.

“Help us strengthen our safety and security in the district,” Shuldiner said.

