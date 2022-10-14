Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
How to be prepared for an earthquake, SC earthquake preparedness week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SC Governor Henry McMaster has declared the week of October 16-20 SC earthquake preparedness week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes. Highlights of...
wach.com
South Carolina's Poor Peoples Campaign marches for Medicaid expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Saturday, more than a dozen people rallied at the State House, in an effort to have their voices heard on a number of issues. They included equal pay, affordable housing, and expanding Medicaid. Nearly two dozen people marched down Main Street, hoping to send a...
wach.com
SC to launch new earthquake prep resource
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
wach.com
SC Latino, Hispanic businesses recognized in Latino-Hispanic Business Day Proclamation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Mota Enterprises, Mota Crosslinking Business Academy celebrated the 4th Annual South Carolina Latino - Hispanic Business Day Proclamation Friday. During the celebration of this multicultural event, the audience witnessed the readings of the SC Business Day. Proclamations written by MCBA and proclaimed by the SC...
wach.com
'It's a personal mission': Health advocates and DHEC promote diabetes awareness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — October 14 is known as diabetes awareness day, and health advocates in the Midlands and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are doing their part to make sure citizens know their diabetes status. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / S.C. State Fair kicks...
wach.com
Putting the brakes on car thieves targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s an out-of-control theft spree plaguing Central Ohio since the first of the year, teen thieves stealing Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding and commit other crimes. “I was in shock, I didn’t know what to do,” said Ann Phillips, whose Hyundai was stolen...
wach.com
DHEC reports first flu-related death of 2022 season in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control reports the state has suffered its first influenza-associated death of the season. "Sadly, someone from the Midlands region has died from complications due to the flu,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control. “While we can’t predict what the upcoming flu season will bring, we, like other states, are preparing for significant flu activity this year. It’s critical that everyone get their flu shot now, at the start of the season, as we’re already seeing widespread circulation of the virus."
wach.com
Hotter this weekend before 30s are back in the forecast!
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Get ready for a beautiful, albeit warm for mid-October, weekend across South Carolina!. A warm batch of high pressure is in control this weekend across the Southeast and the Midlands. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday in pretty much every day part.
wach.com
A couple more days of warm weather before a big cool down
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures made it to the 80s to kick off the weekend!. To round things out on Sunday, we're holding on to that warmer weather. There'll still be plenty of sunshine. We do end up seeing a couple of clouds sneak into our skies by the second half of the day.
wach.com
Daughter of WACH FOX staff member brings home gold in state swim meet
Today was the state swim meet for the South Carolina Independent School Association. To qualify - a swimmer had to be a part of a SCISA school and participate in at least two swim meets and meet a qualifying time. Sophia Conner, the daughter of WACH FOX’s general manager, won...
Comments / 0