ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

A block party, concerts, major brands, all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell’s Mighty Dream Forum

By Brett Hall
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hQfC0_0iYLAavW00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The more than three-hour diversity business forum that music superstar Pharrell Williams launched last year on the campus of Norfolk State University, this year will last three days and take place across much of downtown Norfolk.

Tuesday, local organizers of the Mighty Dream Forum , briefed Norfolk City Council on their plans for November 1-3.

Robby Wells, the executive producer for the event, said the event’s overall design is meant “to uplift, elevate not only the content that happens at that particular event but the presence of that event within the community.”

He estimates 900 attendees coming into town for the forum and hundreds more locally to play a part as well.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XSp1x_0iYLAavW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iphOB_0iYLAavW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0io0XY_0iYLAavW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5Up7_0iYLAavW00

“Mighty dream forum will never be just a forum, it will never be just a gathering of people getting together. These are vehicles Pharrell envisions,” Wells said.

The forum’s main goal will be just as it was the year prior when it was titled “Elephant in the Room.” Major corporations, big banks, and start-up community groups will talk about “what is working and is not working” in an effort to bring more positive financial outcomes for people of color according to Wells.

It’s a topic Williams is passionate about. The Virginia Beach native has insinuated previously that his hometown doesn’t reach its full potential due to the fear of embracing diversity, inclusivity and equity.

Last year he pulled his “Something in the Water” festival from Virginia Beach , citing a “toxic energy” within the city.

“It is just good business these days to invest and do things in an inclusive way,” Wells said. “Almost all these corporations feel the need to tell Pharrell the good work we are doing in this space. As he hears it, he acknowledges it and says ‘this is great. But you know this company is doing this. This company is doing that and this guy is doing that. You guys should all get together and have a conversation because you can probably learn from each other. If you are willing to, I’m happy to host it and I’d like to host it in Norfolk from where I’m from.”

The forum will have a footprint at 13 locations across downtown Norfolk according to Wells. The majority of activity will occur in a 1,000-person tent to be erected outside MacArthur Center. That is where the majority of the large panels will occur.

While the panels are all ticketed events , Wells mentioned there would be free events as well.

A block party will occur in the Neon District on November 2 beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets for that event run as low as $40 and include complimentary food and beverage from local businesses, “pop-up talent” and exhibitors.

The schedule also calls for yet-to-be-announced “jaw-dropping entertainment” each night.

Wells said this is Pharrell’s contribution to changing Norfolk for the better.

City Manager Chip Filer said a “huge amount of the staff” is working to make the event happen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk

Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to announce a new public safety initiative Monday in Norfolk. According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m. at 235 East Plume Street. Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative …. Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
Person
Pharrell Williams
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
portsmouthva.gov

Missy Elliott Boulevard Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade

Special Guests scheduled to be in attendance include Missy Elliott, Governor Glenn Youngkin, Congressman Bobby Scott, Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timbaland. Five-time Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer Missy Elliott, is returning to her alma mater, Manor High School, for the “Missy Elliott Boulevard” Dedication Ceremony Pep Rally/Parade. This event is being held in partnership with the City of Portsmouth, Portsmouth Public Schools, Hampton Roads Urban Agriculture, and the Finney-Smith Foundation.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Travel Maven

This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country

From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one place that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Virginia's most haunted city.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Block Party#Norfolk State University#Norfolk City Council
WAVY News 10

CC: The Elite Black Ball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Horror Tours Offering A Frightfully Fun Option To Raise Funds for Hampton History Museum

HAMPTON-They’re back…and with more chills and thrills than ever before. After a two-year hiatus, figures from the city’s storied past will be roaming the streets in Hampton History Museum’s popular Hampton Horror Tours. Departing the museum’s lobby twice nightly at 6:30pm and 8pm, Tuesday, October 25, through Sunday, October 30, Hampton Horror Tours will be conducting 60-minute walking tours that will include eerie legends of old Hampton and the Coastal Virginia region.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

46K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy