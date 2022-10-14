Read full article on original website
Downtown business owners pushing for social district in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — Over the past few weeks, Greenville and Washington have set up social districts. Earlier this year, New Bern tabled a similar idea. Now, a group of New Bern business owners are circulating a petition to revive the discussion. The petition to make a social...
More than 100 show up to Walk to End Alzheimer's event
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Alzheimer's Association of Eastern North Carolina Chapter hosted their Walk to End Alzheimer's event this weekend at Hines Farm Park in Jacksonville. More than 100 people walked for the cause. Jeanette Martinez was just one of many participants walking in honor of a loved...
CedarFest celebration takes over Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — The annual Cedarfest celebration took place Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Cedar Point. The celebration was open to all and provided music and activities for the families who came to show support. The festival had bounce houses for the kids and food and drinks.
Two killed in late night Greene County fire
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshall said they are investigating a fire that left two people dead on October 15th, 2022. Greene County Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney said they responded to a call at around 11 P.M....
Greenville saying goodbye to gum with new street-cleaning machine
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An innovative new tool is being used to clean up the streets of Greenville. The city’s new ‘Gum Buster' machine looks to prevent sticky spots of chewing gum from building up on the sidewalks. It uses a combination of steam, detergent and high...
Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
The Blitz: High school football week nine highlights and scores
NEW BERN, Craven County — It's week nine for high school football in Eastern North Carolina and that means it's week nine for The Blitz. Conference titles were on the line. In the game of the week, the New Bern Bears blew out the J.H. Rose Rampants 54-7 behind an Arrone Herring 98-yard touchdown run and two scoring runs from Jayden Wallace.
Craven County woman missing along with two young children
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
Actress Vivica A. Fox visits FTM Fashion Week, Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — FTM Fashion week is an annual event in Jacksonville. It gives the community a chance to not only come together, but to celebrate the people and styles of the city. The 10th annual fashion week was hosted by a team of people who are in...
New Bern police, Craven County Sheriff's Office investigating shootings
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff's Office had a joint news conference about a recent rash of shootings. Police said they do not believe the public to be in danger even though they would not say if the shootings are related.
Shooting suspect in Williamston homicides dead after self-inflicted gunshot wound
WILLIAMSTON, Martin County — Daquan Lamar Smith has died from injuries due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Smith was wanted for the murders of 20-year-old Ashaunti Nyquanna Hyman and 49-year-old Venus Shahara Bond. Another person, 47-year-old Orvin Orel Hyman, was shot and taken to the hospital and is recovering...
One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
Suspect in 2020 shooting sentenced to more than four years in prison after plea
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was sentenced to more than four years in prison in connection to a 2020 shooting at 2400 Beechnut Drive in Kinston. Clayton Fernando Clark Jr. pled to voluntary manslaughter. Montez Garner was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 2020 shooting.
Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder
BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — A Beulaville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him for the 2020 murder of Nikkio Murray. Rasheed Teron Freeman, 31, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Murray, along with other charges including:. Robbery with a...
