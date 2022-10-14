ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Downtown business owners pushing for social district in New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — Over the past few weeks, Greenville and Washington have set up social districts. Earlier this year, New Bern tabled a similar idea. Now, a group of New Bern business owners are circulating a petition to revive the discussion. The petition to make a social...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

More than 100 show up to Walk to End Alzheimer's event

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Alzheimer's Association of Eastern North Carolina Chapter hosted their Walk to End Alzheimer's event this weekend at Hines Farm Park in Jacksonville. More than 100 people walked for the cause. Jeanette Martinez was just one of many participants walking in honor of a loved...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

CedarFest celebration takes over Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — The annual Cedarfest celebration took place Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 in Cedar Point. The celebration was open to all and provided music and activities for the families who came to show support. The festival had bounce houses for the kids and food and drinks.
CEDAR POINT, NC
wcti12.com

Two killed in late night Greene County fire

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshall said they are investigating a fire that left two people dead on October 15th, 2022. Greene County Emergency Services Director Brock Kearney said they responded to a call at around 11 P.M....
GREENE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
Beaufort County, NC
Government
Washington, NC
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Washington, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville saying goodbye to gum with new street-cleaning machine

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — An innovative new tool is being used to clean up the streets of Greenville. The city’s new ‘Gum Buster' machine looks to prevent sticky spots of chewing gum from building up on the sidewalks. It uses a combination of steam, detergent and high...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in connection to Carolina Avenue Apartments shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — A 21-year-old man and two juveniles have been arrested in connection to shots fired at the Carolina Avenue Apartments. Police said it happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Street in New Bern. Several apartments were damaged by the bullets but...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: High school football week nine highlights and scores

NEW BERN, Craven County — It's week nine for high school football in Eastern North Carolina and that means it's week nine for The Blitz. Conference titles were on the line. In the game of the week, the New Bern Bears blew out the J.H. Rose Rampants 54-7 behind an Arrone Herring 98-yard touchdown run and two scoring runs from Jayden Wallace.
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Authority#Software Engineering#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Xelevate Solutions#American
wcti12.com

Craven County woman missing along with two young children

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Second man arrested in Larkin Lane murder

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. The murder happened Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. Shamel Kellef Webb, 18, was charged with murder, in addition to a 15-year-old juvenile. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Actress Vivica A. Fox visits FTM Fashion Week, Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — FTM Fashion week is an annual event in Jacksonville. It gives the community a chance to not only come together, but to celebrate the people and styles of the city. The 10th annual fashion week was hosted by a team of people who are in...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wcti12.com

One juvenile arrested in Greenville homicide

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — One juvenile has been arrested in the homicide at 111 Larkin Lane in Greenville. It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 12, 2022. Greenville Police responded and found 32-year-old Morris Carlo Bowser Jr. dead from gunshot wounds. Following a brief chase, a 15-year-old male was...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Beulaville man sentenced to life without parole for 2020 murder

BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — A Beulaville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him for the 2020 murder of Nikkio Murray. Rasheed Teron Freeman, 31, was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Murray, along with other charges including:. Robbery with a...
BEULAVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy