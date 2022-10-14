ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Peyton Manning: Carolina Panthers should take NC State QB Devin Leary in 2023 NFL Draft

NC State quarterback Devin Leary will not play in Saturday’s game against Syracuse due to a shoulder injury. Despite the injury, Leary received some big props from NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. During the game-picks segment, Manning suggested where Leary should be drafted in next year’s 2023 NFL Draft.
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
FOX Sports

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
FOX Sports

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?

Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
The Spun

Look: Prominent Big Ten Quarterback Carted Off Saturday Night

An unfortunate situation has unfolded during the Maryland vs. Indiana game this Saturday evening. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland quarterback and the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, has been carted off. Taulia is reportedly being carted off with a leg injury. "Prayers up to Taulia Tagovailoa, who was just carted...
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Michigan, Tennessee on the rise

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a bye week, there was no question where the biggest and most important game north of the Mason-Dixon Line was played on Saturday. At kickoff, Michigan Stadium was bathed in maize and swaddled by blustery wind and cold that...
