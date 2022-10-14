Read full article on original website
Will Twitter improve under Elon Musk's ownership? Americans weigh in
Twitter will have better freedom of speech protections if Tesla CEO Elon Musk successfully purchases the social media giant, Americans in Oklahoma say.
Utah's Cookie War Heats Up in Court – and on Social Media
Crumbl Cookies is suing smaller competitors Crave and Dirty Dough, claiming their brands and packaging are too similar to Crumbl's. The defendants dismissed Crumbl's claims as half-baked. Dirty Dough, whose sales have increased, fired back with commercials mocking Crumbl. Crave says it also has seen sales jump. There's a war...
Why Companies Like UPS and Disney Are Allowing Workers to Show Their Tattoos
Disney, UPS, Virgin Atlantic, and the U.S. Army are among organizations that have relaxed visible tattoo restrictions in the workplace amid a tight labor market and as an increasing percentage of the population chooses to get tattooed. The New York City Council is contemplating a bill that covers discrimination against...
Kanye West news – live: George Floyd family lawyer responds to rapper’s drug claims
George Floyd’s family has responded after Kanye West sparked fresh controversy by claiming that the 46-year-old Black man died from fentanyl abuse, and that a police officer’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that”.Floyd was killed in an altercation with police in Minneapolis in May 2020, with video footage showing Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes.West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, made the claims in an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday while discussing Candace Owens’s documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the...
Air travel controversy: Passengers who recline their seats on flights are seen as 'rude'
There apparently is no clear etiquette on whether it's OK to recline your seat during air travel or not. One man described a recent experience when he did recline his seat — here's what happened.
