FOX 21 Online
“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
FOX 21 Online
Busy Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, pumpkin stands around the Northland are seeing a rise in demand. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and 5 acres of squash. One needs...
Here’s How I Winterize Motorcycles For Duluth & Superior Cold
For non-psychopath motorcycle riders, it's pretty much the end of motorcycle riding season in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. For the psychopaths, I mean that with love and give all of you who ride at least once a month year-round the 'hardcore rider' award, it's just not me. People always argue...
FOX 21 Online
Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event
DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
FOX 21 Online
Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: “Angel Of Hope” Memorial Happening Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — A vigil will be held Sunday for grieving parents who have lost a child. The annual “Angel of Hope” vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally held in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
FOX 21 Online
Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown
DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside
A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items." According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. At the scene,...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
FOX 21 Online
Glenwood Roundabout To Open Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. — Construction of the new round-a-bout at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road is set to wrap up Saturday. Construction began back on July 5 and has proceeded mostly on schedule, working through shortages such as workers, cement, and other material. You can take a...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
FOX 21 Online
Top Play of the Week 10/14
DULUTH, Minn.- Denfeld football’s Deshawn Moore once again earns our top play of the week. He returned a 75 yard kick return for a touchdown to help his Hunters defeat the Greyhounds 20-19.
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
FOX 21 Online
Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens
DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown Rallies Past North Branch, Denfeld Holds Off East 20-19, Two Harbors Handles Hibbing
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- After trailing 12-0 at the half, Hermantown would rally back to defeat North Branch 21 to 18 on Friday. The Hawks (5-2) will travel to play at Rock Ridge on Wednesday. In other football action, Duluth Denfeld picked up their 3rd win of the season, defeating crosstown rival...
