“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
Busy Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, pumpkin stands around the Northland are seeing a rise in demand. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and 5 acres of squash. One needs...
Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
Quick Country 96.5

Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever

Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
Coffee Conversation: “Angel Of Hope” Memorial Happening Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — A vigil will be held Sunday for grieving parents who have lost a child. The annual “Angel of Hope” vigil honors the lives of children who have died, and the event gives their loved ones the opportunity to grieve together as a community. The vigil is normally held in December for worldwide candle lighting day, which remembers children who have passed.
Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
Glenwood Roundabout To Open Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — Construction of the new round-a-bout at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road is set to wrap up Saturday. Construction began back on July 5 and has proceeded mostly on schedule, working through shortages such as workers, cement, and other material. You can take a...
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
Top Play of the Week 10/14

DULUTH, Minn.- Denfeld football’s Deshawn Moore once again earns our top play of the week. He returned a 75 yard kick return for a touchdown to help his Hunters defeat the Greyhounds 20-19.
Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
