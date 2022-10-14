Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown
DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
boreal.org
Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Famous Dave’s restaurant in Canal Park is moving to Hermantown. Restaurant leaders announced Friday night that the business will close on Monday and reopen November 1 at a location off Haines Road near Sam’s Club. The address will be 4135 Richard...
Here’s How I Winterize Motorcycles For Duluth & Superior Cold
For non-psychopath motorcycle riders, it's pretty much the end of motorcycle riding season in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin. For the psychopaths, I mean that with love and give all of you who ride at least once a month year-round the 'hardcore rider' award, it's just not me. People always argue...
Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever
Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
FOX 21 Online
21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End
DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
natureworldnews.com
Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin
A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside
A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items." According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. At the scene,...
businessnorth.com
Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager
Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio. “Alex has the perfect...
FOX 21 Online
Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens
DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
FOX 21 Online
Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported
DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
FOX 21 Online
Busy Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, pumpkin stands around the Northland are seeing a rise in demand. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and 5 acres of squash. One needs...
FOX 21 Online
“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event
DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
FOX 21 Online
Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
FOX 21 Online
Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event
DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
