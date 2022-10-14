ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 21 Online

Famous Dave’s to Move from Canal Park to Hermantown

DULUTH / HERMANTOWN, Minn. — After 20 years in Canal Park, Famous Dave’s is moving.. but don’t worry Duluth, it’s not going too far. The new building is located just five miles away in Hermantown. The idea behind the change is to focus less on tourists...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth’s Famous Dave’s restaurant leaving Canal Park

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Famous Dave’s restaurant in Canal Park is moving to Hermantown. Restaurant leaders announced Friday night that the business will close on Monday and reopen November 1 at a location off Haines Road near Sam’s Club. The address will be 4135 Richard...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Four Years Ago Duluth Experienced Some of the Biggest Waves Ever

Let's go back in time to fall of 2018, specifically October 10th of that year. Videos and photos of massive waves crashing into the North Shore went crazy viral on social media outlets. Canal Park and it's walkways were so flooded in some areas you wouldn't even know a sidewalk existed underneath the water that more closely resembled chocolate milk.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

21st Avenue East Construction Nearing End

DULUTH, Minn. — The end is near for a road construction project that has blocked the main way from getting to I-35 to UMD and the College of St. Scholastica. Duluth’s Public Information Officer, Kelli Latuska tells Fox 21 repair work on 21st Avenue East will wrap up by October 28.
DULUTH, MN
natureworldnews.com

Winterlike Feeling Within a Day Unfolds Across Minnesota and Wisconsin

A recent weather forecast reported that parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin felt winterlike within a day, having the coldest air and snow of the season. It resulted in beautiful winter sights for the lover of the winter season. According to AccuWeather's recent winter update on October 15, the report noted...
WISCONSIN STATE
businessnorth.com

Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager

Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio. “Alex has the perfect...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Glenwood Street/Snively Road Roundabout Officially Opens

DULUTH, Minn. — Saturday was long awaited for many drivers in East Duluth, the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road officially reopened. However, the route has a twist — a roundabout now sits in the middle of it. The site has been filled with construction workers and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire At Local Tattoo Shop, No Injuries Reported

DULUTH, Minn. — A local tattoo shop caught on fire in the early morning hours Friday. The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo, 33 West Central Entrance just around 2:30 a.m., after a person saw the fire and called 911. Firefighters started to put...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Busy Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, pumpkin stands around the Northland are seeing a rise in demand. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and 5 acres of squash. One needs...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

“The Culture” Pop-Up Ends Co Lab with Halloween Event

DULUTH, Minn. — On Saturday, six pop-up businesses in Duluth officially closed their doors. However, they still had a few tricks and treats up their sleeves. The Culture, which is a temporary pop-up Co Lab featuring small businesses, held one last hoorah for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe Celebrates 20th Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn.–Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe celebrated 20 years in business with a ribbon cutting and open house Friday. The business originated in a coffee house and feminist bookstore on Superior Street with two microwaves and two crockpots. Friday’s event included appetizers and a preview of an upcoming...
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?

There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Animal Allies Holds 2022 Fur Ball Rescue Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Every animal deserves a healthy and happy life, and this year’s Fur Ball put its focus on animals with different abilities. Animal Allies Humane Society held the 2022 Fur Ball event at Northland Country Club.. Fur Ball seeks to recognize homeless animals with special needs...
DULUTH, MN

