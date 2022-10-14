Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley food pantries begin holiday prep amid turkey shortage, high prices
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- Finding your perfect Thanksgiving turkey may be a bit tricky this holiday season. Because of the bird flu, turkeys could be in short supply -- and at a higher cost. Every Thanksgiving, Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh has a dine in experience and a delivery...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Be Kind, Dig Pink and Citizens Animal Response are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Wrightstown Elementary School recognized students in each grade for a kindness award. The students were nominated by their teacher, awarded the certificate of recognition, highlighted in the school news and a positive phone call was made to the parents of the students recognized by the elementary principal.
Fox11online.com
Investigation continues into bonfire explosion that hurt multiple teens in Shawano County
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) -- An investigation regarding a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove remains ongoing. The explosion, which happened Friday night, allegedly injured around 30 current and past students from the Pulaski school district. The Shawano County Sherriff's office couldn't provide an exact number of people burned or...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
wearegreenbay.com
NOW: Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Fox11online.com
Search for armed robbery suspect in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police in Oshkosh are looking for a suspect who robbed a business. Officers were called to the 1500 block of W. 20th Avenue shortly after 8:45 Friday night. The suspect, a white male who may be in his 30's, robbed a business while armed with a knife.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Neenah family holds out hope through tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO | Early-season snow falls in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but some areas of Wisconsin on Friday got a taste of weather that's more associated with Christmas. Viewers from areas in northern and western Wisconsin shared video of falling snow to Chime In. Roberta even saw snowflakes in the Fox...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 14, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, October 14, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
stevenspoint.news
Point woman dies in I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman has died follow an Oct. 12 I-39 crash in Portage County. The accident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on I-39 SB at North Second Street near Stevens Point. “The crash involved one fatality,” a DOT release stated. “A trooper from The...
Fox11online.com
Gov. Evers appoints new Fond du Lac County circuit court judge
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A new circuit court judge has been appointed in Fond du Lac County. Governor Tony Evers announced Anthony Nehls will fill the vacancy on the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court – Branch 1. He replaces Judge Dale L. English who retires Dec. 2.
wiproud.com
Three responsible for ‘significant meth distribution’ in Wisconsin sentenced to federal prison
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people responsible for ‘significant methamphetamine distribution’ in Manitowoc County have been sentenced to federal prison. According to a Facebook post from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Manitowoc Metro Drug Unit identified the three subjects distributing methamphetamine within Manitowoc County.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing Green Bay man located
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a man who went missing has been found. Khriston D. Seymour, 23, had gone missing Sunday morning. Police did not release information about where he was located.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nestor Daniel Lopez, 22, Green Bay, possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 3/19/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, Court sentences defendant to thirty (30) days Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, court deems the sentence time served. Court imposes costs of $518 to be paid by 12-06-2022 or 10 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
