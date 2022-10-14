Man wanted for allegedly assaulting 13-year-old girl in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she walked to school.

They say the assault happened in Frankford , when the girl was on her way to Harding Middle School at the corner of Wakeling Street and Torresdale Avenue.

The suspect is about 20 years old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with AN in white print, gray Adidas sweatpants, and black and yellow high top Nike Air Jordans.

Police think he may live in that area.

They ask anyone with information on the suspect to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or call 911.