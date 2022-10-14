ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting 13-year-old girl in Frankford

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8CJG_0iYL9DFJ00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a 13-year-old girl while she walked to school.

They say the assault happened in Frankford , when the girl was on her way to Harding Middle School at the corner of Wakeling Street and Torresdale Avenue.

The suspect is about 20 years old and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with AN in white print, gray Adidas sweatpants, and black and yellow high top Nike Air Jordans.

Police think he may live in that area.

They ask anyone with information on the suspect to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or call 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting at North Philly Gas Station

One man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 1:29 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to a gas station in the Stenton neighborhood at East Mount Airy Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the upper right side of his back inside a vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Shore News Network

Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Kaylei Curry. Kaylei was last seen by her father on 10-07-22 at 8:00 am when he dropped her off at Mastery Charter School located at Hunting Park Ave and N. 17th St. She did not return home that day and may be in the area of 8XX N. 10th St. Kaylei is a 14-year-old black female who is 5’00 and 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair with braids containing black and clear beads, She was last seen wearing black pants and The post Amber alert issued for missing Philadelphia 14-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankford#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Harding Middle School#Nike Air Jordans#The Special Victims Unit
WBOC

Dover Police Investigating An Early Morning Shooting

DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early. Sunday morning on South Bradford Street. According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy