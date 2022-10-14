ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WPD will not open investigation into officer in incident with Mayor Whipple

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZPuY_0iYL8fnk00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved.

In a statement, the WPD said the officer acted in accordance with policy.

“The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is aware of an incident that occurred on September 24 th , 2022, in the 3800 block of S. Meridian, involving Mayor Brandon Whipple and one of our officers,” the statement reads.

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

“Executive staff have reviewed the Axon Body Camera footage and agree with former Chief Moore’s assessment that the officer acted in accordance with WPD Policy and Regulations.

“At this time, there will be no internal investigation regarding our officer’s actions.”

Whipple said on Sept. 24, a WPD officer treated him inappropriately after he went to a neighborhood cleanup event in south Wichita. He called for a review of WPD’s body camera procedures following the confrontation.

To see the body camera footage that was released, click here.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
KSN News

Wichita Mayor Whipple releases statement following police interaction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After footage from a body camera detailing an interaction between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer was released, the mayor has released a statement on his Facebook page. “Hey y’all, I want to thank folks for reaching out to gain some context about the media coverage of an […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Child released from hospital, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson for aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident after a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy Saturday. WPD said at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. after...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Whipple
kfdi.com

Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter

The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Early morning house fire in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a residential house fire in Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department say that shortly after 7 a.m. they were alerted to a fire in the 2800 block of north Litchfield. When they arrived they found the occupant outside the house and flames coming from the second story.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Fraternal Order Of Police#Politics Local#S Meridian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy