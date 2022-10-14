WPD will not open investigation into officer in incident with Mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After reviewing body camera footage from an incident between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says they will not be opening an investigation into the officer involved.

In a statement, the WPD said the officer acted in accordance with policy.

“The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is aware of an incident that occurred on September 24 th , 2022, in the 3800 block of S. Meridian, involving Mayor Brandon Whipple and one of our officers,” the statement reads.

“Executive staff have reviewed the Axon Body Camera footage and agree with former Chief Moore’s assessment that the officer acted in accordance with WPD Policy and Regulations.

“At this time, there will be no internal investigation regarding our officer’s actions.”

Whipple said on Sept. 24, a WPD officer treated him inappropriately after he went to a neighborhood cleanup event in south Wichita. He called for a review of WPD’s body camera procedures following the confrontation.

To see the body camera footage that was released, click here.

