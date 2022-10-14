ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MS

wtva.com

Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dispatch begins charging in Starkville

The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: A landscape having all the beauty and innocence of Eden

Last week I was asked about the landscape around Columbus when the town was first settled 204 years ago. There are several good descriptions of this area in early records. These are among my favorites. One of the first Anglo-American to settle at the site of Columbus was Gideon Lincecum,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Engagement: Gibson/Hunter

Kelvin and Tamara Gibson, of Starkville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter Jr., the son of Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Terrence Dwayne Hunter Sr. of Natchez. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mary Jean Bland and the late R.L. Bland...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

South Montgomery-MSU connector road explored

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on South Montgomery Street, the city is commissioning a feasibility study for an additional eastbound route from there that would connect to Mississippi State University. Mayor Lynn Spruill plans to sign an agreement this week with the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to begin the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died

LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor George Wade passes away

Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
COLUMBUS, MS
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Partial to Home: Beautiful Columbus: Trees an essential part of the package

It’s no secret that Columbus enjoys a rich architectural heritage, one that dates back to the first half of the 19th century. Loop through downtown or cruise the Southside neighborhoods near the river. The evidence is abundant. Fortunately property owners have recognized these treasures for what they are and...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures

Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
COLUMBUS, MS

