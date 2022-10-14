Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep football roundup: Columbus defeats Cleveland Central in district play
CLEVELAND — Columbus improved to 3-1 in district play this season with a 28-19 win over Cleveland Central on Friday night. The Falcons (3-5) have turned things around since the start of district play, averaging 20.8 points per game as an offense. Columbus will host Saltillo in its next...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs waxed by Wildcats: No. 16 Mississippi State delivers sloppy performance in loss at No. 22 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — On one key fourth-quarter possession, Mississippi State’s defense watched as cornerback Emmanuel Forbes charged down the middle of the field, the football in his arms. Forbes jumped a short pass from No. 22 Kentucky quarterback Will Levis and returned the interception 59 yards for a...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football: Poor week of practice foreshadows loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mike Leach saw excellent practices from his Mississippi State team as the Bulldogs prepared to take on Texas A&M and Arkansas in their past two games. MSU won both those contests handily at home. But the Bulldogs’ demeanor was lacking early this week as No. 16...
Commercial Dispatch
Now at EMCC, former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. reflects on costly penalty
SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert. Now, his view is much different. “You can’t look out and see Tempe, Arizona, and the beautiful city no more,” Groce said. “It’s trees and woods.”
Commercial Dispatch
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football games
No. 16 Mississippi State faces a ranked challenge on the road, while No. 9 Ole Miss hopes to remain perfect. The Bulldogs will visit No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday night, while the Rebels will host Auburn, hoping to break a six-game losing streak to the Tigers. Here’s how to watch...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
The ‘Gumpiest’ house in Alabama is a Crimson Tide shrine and could be yours for $415,000
Russellville is about 100 miles from Tuscaloosa, but one house on the market there is the Capstone of Alabama fandom. A home for sale in Russellville on Realtor.com was recently dubbed by at least one social media user as “the Gumpiest House to ever exist.”. It’s this three-bedroom, two-bath...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: A landscape having all the beauty and innocence of Eden
Last week I was asked about the landscape around Columbus when the town was first settled 204 years ago. There are several good descriptions of this area in early records. These are among my favorites. One of the first Anglo-American to settle at the site of Columbus was Gideon Lincecum,...
Commercial Dispatch
Engagement: Gibson/Hunter
Kelvin and Tamara Gibson, of Starkville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Leah Yasmeen Gibson, to Terrence Dwayne Hunter Jr., the son of Calvin and Sharon Woodfork and the late Terrence Dwayne Hunter Sr. of Natchez. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mary Jean Bland and the late R.L. Bland...
Commercial Dispatch
South Montgomery-MSU connector road explored
In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion on South Montgomery Street, the city is commissioning a feasibility study for an additional eastbound route from there that would connect to Mississippi State University. Mayor Lynn Spruill plans to sign an agreement this week with the Neel-Schaffer engineering firm to begin the...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
Commercial Dispatch
Former mayor George Wade passes away
Former Columbus Mayor George Wade, 88, passed away Thursday in West Monroe, Louisiana. Wade served one term as mayor, from 1997-2001. Former city councilman Charlie Newell, who served four of his eight years with Wade, remembered him as a good man. “He was very easy to work with,” Newell said....
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Second Victim Dies After Two-Vehicle Wreck Near Forkland, Alabama
A two-vehicle wreck in Greene County, Alabama already responsible for the death of a 13-year-old has claimed a second life, State Troopers said Friday night. The deadly accident, first reported Thursday, took place near Forkland Wednesday afternoon. Corporal Regional King, a spokesperson for the Troopers in West Alabama, said 36-year-old...
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Beautiful Columbus: Trees an essential part of the package
It’s no secret that Columbus enjoys a rich architectural heritage, one that dates back to the first half of the 19th century. Loop through downtown or cruise the Southside neighborhoods near the river. The evidence is abundant. Fortunately property owners have recognized these treasures for what they are and...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
Alabama’s 10 Most Haunted Places May Surprise You
Alabama has some of the most haunted places in the country. We've made a list of the 10 most haunted places you can visit if you like a good scare. The Tutwiler Hotel (Birmingham, AL) The Tutwiler Hotel 2021 Park Pl., Birmingham, AL 35203 The lights of the bar and...
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
Mississippi man arrested after traffic stop leads to felony possession of drugs charge
A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Mississippi man for felony possession of drugs. On Oct. 12, at approximately 12:15 am, Tupelo Officers conducted a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of North Gloster Street and Lakeshire Drive. Probable cause was developed during the traffic stop to charge...
