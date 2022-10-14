NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 17-25, White Balls: 9-18
(Red Balls: seventeen, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
09-17-27-42-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, seventeen, twenty-seven, forty-two, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 494,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 10, Day: 14, Year: 7
(Month: ten; Day: fourteen; Year: seven)
Pick 3
1-1-2
(one, one, two)
Pick 5
04-07-14-27-32
(four, seven, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $98,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 454,000,000
