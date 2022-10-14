Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Cabrillo Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo...
Football: Long Beach Poly Shuts Out Cabrillo at Homecoming Celebration
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo...
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Volleyball Brackets Released
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have the CIF-SS volleyball playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 10 and 11 a.m. The four playoff teams from the Moore League will be Lakewood, Wilson, Millikan, and Long Beach Poly in Division 1 and Division 3, and St. Anthony and others will hope for an at-large bid. Lakewood will play Wednesday in Division 1 while the other divisions will have wild cards Tuesday, first round Thursday, and second round Saturday.
JUCO Football: Watson’s 4 TDs Lead LBCC Over Ventura College
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Long Beach City College (4-2, 1-0) dominated their conference opener for about 55 minutes on Saturday night, but still had to battle to the final whistle in order to secure a 33-26 victory over Ventura College (4-2, 0-1).
VIDEO: Wilson vs. Jordan, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football vs Cabrillo, Millikan vs Compton, Jordan vs Wilson, St. Anthony at St Genevieve
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Cabrillo, Millikan and Compton, and Jordan and Wilson. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. Millikan QB Myles Jackson went 21-for-30 with 450yds passing and 6...
FEATURE: Long Beach Poly Girls’ Volleyball Supporting JoJo Fuamatu After Loss Of Her Father
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach...
Football: Wilson Upsets Jordan On The Road
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson understood the assignment heading into Friday night’s Moore League contest at Jordan. If the Bruins wanted to keep...
Football: Millikan Pulls Away Late To Beat Compton
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. This season has been full of distractions for Millikan as the Rams have forfeit games and played without their head coach, starting quarterback and star receiver multiple times this year. The Homecoming and Senior...
Behind Nico Iamaleava, Warren takes down rival Downey 49-22
Warren improved to 7-1 (3-0) with the win.
La Habra, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
LIVE UPDATES: LBCC vs. Ventura College Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Conference opener for LBCC as they host local Ventura College at 6 p.m. STORY + VIDEO + PHOTOS: LBCC RB Jonathan Watson ran for 241 yards and...
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
xrock1039.com
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
inglewoodtoday.com
Miracle Theater to host LA Nights Comedy Live
Rouse House Entertainment’s CEO – Kevin Rouse’s vision of bringing upscale, grown up comedy to the newly revitalized, City of Champions will come to fruition at the Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, on Friday, Oct. 21, 7p.m. Rouse stated, “Inglewood has seen a lot a growth...
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
(Los Angeles, CA) - It's amazing how much of an impact a burger can have on your life. The smell of fresh-ground beef, the sizzle of the grill, and that first bite where you get a little bit of everything in one mouthful.It's not just about the taste; it's also about the experience.
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
