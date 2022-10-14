ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

New effort to improve relations with communities of color and police in Bucks County underway

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A new effort is underway in Bucks County to improve relations, and open dialogue, between police and residents, especially with people of color. "The film draws a sharp point on this issue. There is a fractured relationship between police departments in the United States and the African American community," Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
City
Jenkintown, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Society
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Over a dozen shots fired in 'targeted' drive-by shooting at East Mount Airy gas station, police say

EAST MOUNT AIRY - A shooting rang out as police say suspects targeted their victims at a gas station in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section early Sunday morning. Police found a 23-year-old man shot inside a car parked at the pumps of a Liberty gas station around 1:20 a.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back, but his condition is not known at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Foreign Language#Refugees#Benefit Concert#Ukrainian#Uranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy