Visitors walking up the stairs to the second floor of Ocean City’s U.S. Life-Saving Station museum are in store for a pleasant surprise. They are greeted by “Charlie,” a mannequin who is sitting on one of the beds in what is an authentic re-creation of the bunk room that served as the spartan sleeping quarters for the “surf men” who worked at the station in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO