Ocean City Life-Saving Station Shows Off New Renovations
Visitors walking up the stairs to the second floor of Ocean City’s U.S. Life-Saving Station museum are in store for a pleasant surprise. They are greeted by “Charlie,” a mannequin who is sitting on one of the beds in what is an authentic re-creation of the bunk room that served as the spartan sleeping quarters for the “surf men” who worked at the station in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Small Fire Causes Minor Damage at Public Safety Building
A small fire caused by a faulty computer broke out at the Ocean City Public Safety Building on Thursday night. Police Chief Jay Prettyman said the fire was contained to an office on the second floor. There was only a minor amount of damage, but a lot of smoke, he said.
Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk
Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
Beautiful Ocean City Bayfront Condo Offers Luxury Living
There’s a gem of a home on the water that awaits a buyer who wants amazing amenities in a luxury condo complex in Ocean City, without paying a hefty price tag. A two-bedroom, two-bath unit at 206N in the 500 Bay condominium complex on Bay Avenue offers a renovated, spacious residence for $599,999 with 1,170 square feet of living space. The unit comes complete with new windows and exterior doors.
Ocean Wind Farm Public Hearing Rescheduled for Nov. 14
The following notification is from Ocean Wind regarding a public hearing that has been rescheduled from Oct. 3 to a virtual meeting on Nov. 14:. Please take notice that Ocean Wind, LLC (Ocean Wind 1) will hold a public hearing on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. The hearing was...
