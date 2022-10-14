ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

J. Anthony
2d ago

ethnicity has absolutely nothing to do with it. It has everything to do with you needing a 620 credit score or higher and a down payment to even be considered. Even to rent you have to have a 600 credit score nowadays.Some or most people in the community your looked down upon because of a low credit score and that is portrayed as you are not worthy of a roof over your head. See, it's things like this where instead of the overall problem being addressed it's always brought down to ethnicity, especially around election time. This has been happening since 2020 and it's just getting worse. My point is all these 'well off" people that have good hearts need to think outside of their box and look at all backgrounds regardless of ethnicity. Everybody is struggling in this community in one way or the other.

The Associated Press

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program. It’s one of a handful of lawsuits that have been filed by conservative business groups, attorneys and Republican lawmakers in recent weeks as the Biden administration tries to push forward with its plan to cancel billions in debt before November’s midterm elections. Elaine Parker, president of Job Creators Network Foundation, slammed the program as executive overreach and complained that it does nothing to address the root cause of rising debt: the “outrageous increase in college tuition that outpaces inflation every single year.” “This bailout is going to affect everyone in this country because of the mass size of the program,” she said. “And everyone should have the opportunity to provide their views to the government.” She added: “These universities need to be held accountable for this student debt crisis.”
KTBS

Feds to send money to help utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee court upholds Second Amendment rights for public housing tenants

In a landmark decision, a state appellate court on Thursday ruled public housing landlords cannot bar tenants from possessing guns in their residences. The first-of-its-kind ruling by the Tennessee Court of Appeals means public housing authorities across the state can no longer prohibit tenants from having guns as a condition of their leases. The decision […] The post Tennessee court upholds Second Amendment rights for public housing tenants appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
marketplace.org

Biden's student loan debt relief plan, explained

Back in August, the Joe Biden administration announced its plan to forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 and an additional $10,000 for those who were Pell Grant eligible. At the same time, the president extended the pause on loan payments for the final time through the end of 2022.
Reason.com

Biden Is Writing Student Loans in Red Ink

On August 24, President Joe Biden announced that the Education Department would forgive between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal student loans for individuals making less than $125,000 a year and couples making less than $250,000. His plan also extends the student loan repayment moratorium to December 31, 2022, and lowers the minimum monthly payment for "income-driven repayment" (IDR) plans, and allows single borrowers making under 225 percent of the poverty line to owe no monthly minimum payment.
WBOC

Maryland to Receive More Than $4M in Federal Housing Assistance

WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $4,258,979 in federal assistance to help low-income residents across Maryland afford quality, safe, and stable housing. The assistance is administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program and is fully funded...
