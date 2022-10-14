ethnicity has absolutely nothing to do with it. It has everything to do with you needing a 620 credit score or higher and a down payment to even be considered. Even to rent you have to have a 600 credit score nowadays.Some or most people in the community your looked down upon because of a low credit score and that is portrayed as you are not worthy of a roof over your head. See, it's things like this where instead of the overall problem being addressed it's always brought down to ethnicity, especially around election time. This has been happening since 2020 and it's just getting worse. My point is all these 'well off" people that have good hearts need to think outside of their box and look at all backgrounds regardless of ethnicity. Everybody is struggling in this community in one way or the other.
