California police arrest intoxicated resident ‘galloping through traffic’ on horse
WHITTIER, Calif. — Police in California detained a resident for riding under the influence on Friday. Nay, that is not a misprint. But galloping under the influence is a new broken law for police in Whittier. A person is accused of “galloping through traffic” on a horse while intoxicated,...
foxla.com
Bernstein HS student rushed to hospital after overdose scare
LOS ANGELES - A 17-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after an overdose scare. According to a report from the City News Service, the student – who attends Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood – suffered overdose symptoms and received medical help from the Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department around 2 p.m. Friday.
foxla.com
Good Samaritan helps woman who was stabbed by homeless man
A good Samaritan jumped in to help a young woman who was stabbed in the head with scissors by a homeless man in North Hollywood. People who work in the area say this isn't the first time.
2urbangirls.com
Another student overdoses at Bernstein High School
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
Santa Clarita Radio
Sherman Oaks Woman Sentenced To 6 Years For Defrauding Health Insurers, Submitting Claims For Botox Injections
A Sherman Oaks woman was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison for conspiring to defraud health insurance companies by submitting millions of dollars in fraudulent claims to provide “free” cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections, and for cheating on her taxes. Roshanak Khadem, 55, a.k.a. “Roxanne Khadem,” a.k.a....
Mother of 17-year-old Fullerton girl believes daughter died from fentanyl overdose
The mother of a 17-year-old girl from Fullerton believes her daughter is the latest victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose. While Fullerton police have yet to confirm that Trinity Cornejo’s death was fentanyl-related, her mother and family are reeling from the loss and remembering the person the teen was and hoped to be. […]
foxla.com
4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
Deputies Chase Suspect Through Santa Clara Riverbed
Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a man suspected of hopping a fence and stealing a propane torch down the street from a stabbing investigation in Canyon Country. The incident unfolded near Oak Street and Santa Clara Street behind a recycling plant shortly before 5:30...
'Grisly' Video Shows 23 Contact Lenses Removed From California Woman's Eye
Watch the viral video here.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
PnB Rock's girlfriend says he saved her life before he was killed in robbery at South LA restaurant
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- The girlfriend of slain rapper PnB Rock says she's "100% not ok." In an Instagram post Thursday, Stephanie Sibounheuang talked about the shooting attack last month that claimed the life of the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm...
Canyon News
Jonathan Cole Arrested For Stabbing Woman With Scissors
HOLLYWOOD—Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested for stabbing a 22 year old woman in the head with a pair of scissors in Hollywood on Monday, October 10. The attack was said to have been unprovoked. He was said to have been walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street on Monday...
crimevoice.com
Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island
A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
CSUB Runner
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him 'Wuhan'
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him "Wuhan" after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation.
Doctor Ordered to Pay $2.6 Million to Son of Man Who Died of Pneumonia
A jury has ordered a doctor to pay $2.6 million to a child who was 4 years old when his 29-year-old father died in 2014 from what the panel concluded was medical negligence in failing to diagnose and treat the man for pneumonia.
Comments / 5