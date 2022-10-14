ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Bernstein HS student rushed to hospital after overdose scare

LOS ANGELES - A 17-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after an overdose scare. According to a report from the City News Service, the student – who attends Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood – suffered overdose symptoms and received medical help from the Los Angeles Police Department and paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department around 2 p.m. Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another student overdoses at Bernstein High School

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 17-year-old student at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized Friday due to a possible drug overdose. Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the school about 2 p.m. on reports of a medical emergency and found the boy suffering from symptoms indicative of a drug overdose, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Santa Ana man killed during gang-related shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal gang-related shooting that left one man dead in Santa Ana on Saturday. According to Santa Ana Police Department, the incident was reported at around 2:40 a.m. near Warren and South Lyon streets. When they arrived, they found a man, since identified as 25-year-old Abelino Fredi Vigueras, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have indicated that circumstances surrounding the shooting have led them to believe the incident was gang-related, but did not provide further information. They're urging anyone who may know more to contact them at (714) 245-8390.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

4 people shot , hospitalized in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. - At least four people were shot Sunday evening in Lancaster, and officials are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, in the 44200 block of 20th Street E., near the Casa Bonita Apartments. When officials entered...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Deputies Chase Suspect Through Santa Clara Riverbed

Santa Clarita, CA: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies chased a man suspected of hopping a fence and stealing a propane torch down the street from a stabbing investigation in Canyon Country. The incident unfolded near Oak Street and Santa Clara Street behind a recycling plant shortly before 5:30...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Jonathan Cole Arrested For Stabbing Woman With Scissors

HOLLYWOOD—Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested for stabbing a 22 year old woman in the head with a pair of scissors in Hollywood on Monday, October 10. The attack was said to have been unprovoked. He was said to have been walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street on Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island

A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
COSTA MESA, CA
CSUB Runner

Fentanyl is harming young teens in America

Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

