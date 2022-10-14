Read full article on original website
NY1
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
fox5ny.com
Rat sightings spiking in New York City
The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
Now NYC has its own plastic-bag ban failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s been two years since New York banned single-use plastic bags in supermarkets, restaurants, delis and other shops. And yet many stores still continue to freely use them, according to a story on the New York Focus website. The Beyond Plastics advocacy group shared...
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
Coats, socks and more: Where to donate much-needed items to help migrants on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City works in assisting migrants in a situation that Mayor Eric Adams recently called a ”humanitarian crisis,” various Staten Island organizations are offering ways borough residents can help. Since May, New York City has seen thousands of migrants -- who are...
Row NYC is a luxury Midtown hotel that will become the 2nd migrant relief center in New York City
Row NYC is a luxury hotel that is the latest location to help families making the dangerous trip across the border to the city. This posh relief center will initially serve 200 families but could expand in the coming weeks. It's unclear when the hotel will actually start accepting migrant families.
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
This 2-family N.J. home with unobstructed views of NYC is on the market for $3.2M
There’s a home down a cobblestone road that’s perched into the side of a cliff, giving it protected views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline. This Cliffside Park retreat could be yours for $3.2 million. It’s a seven bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom brick contemporary that’s...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
NYC nurses employed by the state to get pay bump
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City nurses employed by the state can expect to see a bump in pay, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. Registered nurses working the day shift in state facilities will see their pay jump to nearly $90,000 upstate and $108,000 downstate when coupled with pay differentials.
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
With Homeless Population at All-Time High, Public Advocate Calls for Citywide Shelter Plan
A bill introduced in the City Council this week would create a 15-member commission that includes people who have experienced homelessness to study current shelter locations, identify new sites and figure out how to pay for them. “Homeless New Yorkers come from every neighborhood in New York City and accordingly we need to equitably site shelters,” the bill’s sponsor said.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NY1
To solve NYC's housing crisis, large-scale developments are being considered
There is no perfect solution to New York City’s daunting housing problem. But amid soaring rent prices and surging population growth, some city officials are ready to begin somewhere to address the crisis. “This is the site on which we’re going to building the Halletts North project,” City Councilmember...
NY1
Dealing with NYC's housing lottery
New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
'Missing': Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old Bronx woman, vanished in 2018
In the latest episode of "Missing," which you can watch at the link, Kristin Thorne investigates the case of Kassandra Ramirez, a 25-year-old aspiring chef who disappeared from the Bronx in September 2018.
