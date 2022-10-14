ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system

There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
fox5ny.com

Rat sightings spiking in New York City

The rats are back in New York City, with sightings up 71% from this time two years ago. While multiple city officials have introduced proposals to try and get a handle on the rodent problem, has anything actually changed?
qudach.com

New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
CBS New York

Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot

NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
City Limits

With Homeless Population at All-Time High, Public Advocate Calls for Citywide Shelter Plan

A bill introduced in the City Council this week would create a 15-member commission that includes people who have experienced homelessness to study current shelter locations, identify new sites and figure out how to pay for them. “Homeless New Yorkers come from every neighborhood in New York City and accordingly we need to equitably site shelters,” the bill’s sponsor said.
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NY1

Dealing with NYC's housing lottery

New York City may have tall buildings, but the city has just as tall a task to figure out how to curb skyrocketing rents. Manhattan’s median rent is about $4,100, which is the highest it’s ever been. Verona Lee-Alcid, who is a housing ambassador with Bronx Community Health...
