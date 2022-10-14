ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

cleveland19.com

1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according to Cpt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. The shooting happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Oct 16th in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: James Bell has been found and is safe. Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son. This after he was named in a grand jury indictment. Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond. Investigators say...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges

Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
CLEVELAND, OH

