Elyria 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according to Cpt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. The shooting happened at around 3:32 p.m. on Oct 16th in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, according to...
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
Woman charged with drug trafficking: North Ridgeville police blotter
On October 5, a driver was stopped for not having a valid license. She also had an outstanding warrant. During an inventory of the car, six pounds of marijuana was discovered. The woman was charged with drug trafficking and operating without a license. Theft: Lear Nagle Road. A man reported...
Man hit by SUV, killed in Wooster Township: OSHP
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wooster Post are investigating after a man was hit and killed Sunday morning on State Route 3.
Woman arrested at gunpoint in stolen pickup truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Receiving stolen property. The North Olmsted Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 learned from automated license plate reading cameras that a vehicle that had been reported as stolen was entering their city on Barton Road from Westlake. Officers caught up to the red...
Detectives on the road to CarVINa: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A detective for the Arizona Department of Transportation contacted Pepper Pike police Oct. 6 on behalf of Carvana, the online used car dealer headquartered in Tempe, checking on the whereabouts of a stolen 2021 Infiniti QX80. This SUV was listed as a rental stolen out of Coral Gables, Fla., apparently...
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
Drunk woman causes vehicle crash, injuries; drunk man urinates in restaurant parking lot: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Ohio 237. An intoxicated Grafton woman, 52, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 after she caused a vehicle crash on 237 at Sheldon Road. The woman was driving southbound on 237 when her Jeep Patriot rear-ended a...
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
A semi accident has closed State Route 14 Sunday afternoon.
Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: James Bell has been found and is safe. Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle. James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to...
New Phila Man Arraigned in Hot Car Death of Toddler Son
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old New Philadelphia man entered not guilty pleas to murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of his toddler son. This after he was named in a grand jury indictment. Landon Parrott remains jailed on $250,000 bond. Investigators say...
Shots fired at Lyndhurst police Wednesday afternoon; no arrests have been made
LYNDHURST, Ohio – Shots were fired at Lyndhurst police officers Wednesday afternoon while they were investigating a homicide in Cleveland, police said. Lyndhurst officers were near Locke Avenue and East 123rd Street at about 4:05 p.m. investigating the homicide of Dailyn Ferguson. Ferguson, 23, was shot and killed May...
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
Shoplifter flees Walmart, leaving behind 3-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached about a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her 3-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived. She explained that she had been shopping with her daughter, but was not aware that her daughter had failed to scan all of her items at the self-checkout.
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges
Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
Dine-and-dash suspect starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, had left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene, police learned that the couple had...
