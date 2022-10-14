ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Ute tribe in Utah criticizes Camp Hale monument on ancestral land￼

By The Associated Press
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJEqg_0iYL6xwW00

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week’s creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado.

The Ute Indian Tribe is one of three Ute tribes in the U.S. West that share ancestral ties but operate independently. Representatives from the other two in Colorado — the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — were on board with the plan and attended Wednesday’s ceremony with Biden but didn’t speak on stage.

King Soopers and Safeway owners in merger talks, reports say

Biden and others addressed the significance of the land to tribes at length, and the White House’s official proclamation included a mention of Ute burial sites in the area.

But the Ute Indian Tribe, which has nearly 3,000 members on lands in an area known for oil and gas operations in eastern Utah, claimed in a news release issued late Wednesday night that it wasn’t on board with the plan.

‘They wanted us there for the photo opp’

Shaun Chapoose, chairman of the tribe’s Business Committee, which serves as its governing body, said Thursday that his tribe was only made aware that a new monument was under consideration a week ago in a phone call with the White House. He said his tribe asked for time to assess the idea and provide feedback.

But a week later, the administration informed the tribe the monument would be created this week at a ceremony in Colorado. Chapoose said he was invited and went to Colorado but left early after he says he was made to feel like an afterthought, put on the final bus and never told where to go.

“What frustrated us is that they didn’t want us there to comment, they wanted us there for the photo opp,” Chapoose said. “I don’t expect them to roll out a red carpet, but I expect a little common courtesy. If I’m just going to be one of the Indians that you want to photograph, I’m the wrong Indian to call.”

Colorado Ute tribes supported designation

The chairs of both Colorado tribes supported the designation in letters to Biden sent Oct. 7. The letters were sent by Manuel Heart, chairman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, and Melvin J. Baker, chairman of the Southern Ute Indian Tribal Council.

Baker noted that for centuries, the Camp Hale area was home to Ute people and remains culturally important to the Utes.

“It has been said that what a country saves is what a country chooses to say about itself. By preserving these areas of cultural importance to the Ute people, you are reflecting the significance of Native people and tribal nations to the history and progress of this country,” Baker said.

Man found near South Platte River ID’d after 23 years

Biden administration officials met with each Ute tribe in the development of the proclamation. A senior administration official said the tribes expressed support – not opposition – to the monument. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about private discussions and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. And representatives from all three tribes were invited to Wednesday’s event.

“We appreciate the strong support tribal leaders expressed in preserving the sacred lands of Camp Hale as a national monument during our conversations with them prior to the designation, and look forward to continuing that engagement with tribal leaders,” said White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan. He said the administration is committed to a requirement that any management decisions affecting the monument be made in consultation with tribes.

Biden spoke of Camp Hale’s WWII, tribal histories

At Wednesday’s event near the Colorado ski town of Vail, Biden spoke primarily about the historic significance of the site being an old alpine training site where U.S. soldiers prepared for battles in the Italian Alps during World War II. But he also made time to speak about it once being home to tribes.

“I’m also honored to be joined by several tribal leaders here, because this is your progeny, this magnificent land,” Biden said. “These treasured lands tell the story of America. For thousands of years, tribal nations have been stewards of this sacred land, hunting game, foraging for medicinal plants, and maintaining a deep, spiritual bond with the land itself.”

Great Sand Dunes National Park grows by 9,300 acres

The criticism comes as Biden tries to elevate issues of importance to Native Americans. He named Deb Haaland as Interior secretary, making her the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency. Haaland’s selection was hailed as historic by Democrats and tribal groups who said it meant that Indigenous people would for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with 574 federally recognized tribes are made.

Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, wasn’t at Wednesday’s ceremony, and her agency isn’t overseeing this new monument. The Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument, which covers more than 53,800 acres near the ski town of Vail, will be protected and managed by the U.S. Forest Service under the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

As U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., from left, look on, President Joe Biden signs the papers to designate Camp Hale, a World War II era training site, as a national monument Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, near Leadville, Colo. Looking on at right are two soldiers who trained at the camp, Bob Scheuer, of Boulder, Colo., and Francis Lovett of Longmont, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Ute Indian Tribe in Utah often critical of Biden administration

The Ute Indian Tribe has routinely criticized the Biden administration.

The tribe rebuked Biden in the first days of his term over the oil and gas moratorium. They accused him of breaking a treaty between the tribe and the U.S. government, saying energy-producing tribes rely on development to fund governments and provide services to tribal members. Biden later clarified the rule didn’t apply to tribal lands.

It also claims the Biden administration hasn’t adequately consulted with the tribe on things like drought in the Colorado River basin and failed to give the tribe more control of land within its reservation boundaries.

The Ute Indian Tribe’s reservation — established before Utah became a state in 1896 — is the second-largest of any Native American tribe in the U.S., at more than 7,000 square miles (18,000 square kilometers). But the land is a checkerboard of ownership, and the Utes don’t control everything within the boundaries.

Biden halts new mining, drilling on Thompson Divide public land

The Ute Indian Tribe is among tribes that have pushed the administration to move from a tribal consultation process that is often seen as a check-the-box exercise to one where tribes are looped in early in the development of federal actions and consent is required from tribes, as outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. The concept of free, prior and informed consent hasn’t gained widespread traction in the U.S.

Chapoose said his tribe had hoped the Biden administration would give more attention to his tribe’s needs but that it has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of consultation for the new monument.

“Maybe nobody else wants to say it, but we’re going to say it: We’re done, we’re tired, we’re not going to allow this to continue,” he said.

____

Associated Press writers Colleen Long in Los Angeles, Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff and James Anderson in Denver contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man found dead in Pueblo identified, death being investigated as homicide

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner said a 67-year-old man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after his body was found on Monday, Oct. 10. The death was initially labeled suspicious on Wednesday, after officers responded to the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue shortly before noon on a report of a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man pleads guilty to Crimes Against Elderly after armed robbery

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after threatening an elderly Pueblo West woman during an armed robbery inside her home. He was sentenced to ten years in prison with three years of parole. Thomas Cosgrove, 53, was arrested in March and pled guilty to aggravated robbery. PCSO says Cosgrove was sentenced the week of […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked a judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the church, widely known as the Mormon church. The suit accuses the Mormon church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter. In 2010, Adams confessed to his bishop, John Herrod, that he had sexually abused his daughter, according to legal records. Herrod reported the abuse to a church “abuse help line” and was advised not to report it to police or child welfare officials. The abuse was kept secret, and Adams continued raping his older daughter and her younger sister for several years. Adams was later charged by federal officials with posting videos of the abuse on the Internet.
UTAH STATE
KXRM

Oct.14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Dustin Vigil, 31, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Vigil has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge. Steven Tamlin, 56, is a White […]
PUEBLO, CO
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
MONTANA STATE
KXRM

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or you plan on traveling there in the near future and you also like eating at nice restaurants, with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
KXRM

34-year-old man found dead in Pueblo of apparent gunshot wound

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/12/2022 5:20 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man found dead at the home on West 13th Street in Pueblo. 34-year-old Alejandro Chavez, of Pueblo, died of an apparent gunshot wound, the coroner said. The investigation into his death is ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: Pueblo Police investigate homicide on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD searching for two suspects in a burglary

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a burglary that happened at a business in the 3800 block of North Academy Boulevard near Austin Bluffs Parkway. According to CSPD, the burglary happened at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. CSPD said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy