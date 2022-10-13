ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Big 12 football schedule details for 2023 and 2024 are starting to emerge

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUJ0G_0iYL6psi00
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe gestures while stating, “I love the fact that we get to go into the Big 12 with all our teams” during a press conference announcing that BYU has accepted an invitation to the Big 12 Conference at BYU in Provo on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. BYU will play all sports provided by the Big 12 except for equestrian, rowing and wrestling. Men’s volleyball will continue to play in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, as the Big 12 does not offer the sport. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

It is widely expected that the Big 12 football schedule for 2023 — BYU’s first year in the conference — will be released sometime very soon, but in the mean time, some details have emerged regarding what it and the 2024 schedule will look like.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the conference is “finalizing a format” that will have three notable features as the league temporarily grows from 10 to 14 teams in 2023 when BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF join, before going to 12 when Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC.

  • The league for the next two seasons will have no divisions (CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported back in May that things were trending that way).
  • Rivalries will be “protected.”
  • Texas and Oklahoma are included in the model for the next two seasons, meaning the expectation is that they won’t leave for the SEC until 2025.
Related

Dellenger reported that conference executives met in Dallas earlier this week to, at least in part, work on the schedule (BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in September that such would be happening).

More details from Dellenger include:

  • Teams will play nine league games, and the top two teams will advance to the conference championship game.
  • Each team will play all others at least once over the course of the two years.
  • Dellenger referred to a report from The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo from earlier this week that the conference has had “meaningful” discussions with ESPN and Fox on a new media rights deal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee's Likely Punishment For Field Storm Revealed

As magical of a moment as Vols fans storming the field at Neyland Stadium after Tennessee beat Alabama was, that magic comes at a price. And it'll probably range in the five- to six-figure range. Per Keith Farmer of Saturday Down South, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) is going to levy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photo

Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Star College Football Quarterback Done For The Season

The No. 15 team in the country is facing some major adversity as their star quarterback is now officially ruled out for the season. Prior to its game against 18th-ranked Syracuse on Saturday, NC State revealed that Devin Leary's torn pec will need to be surgically repaired. NC State quarterback...
RALEIGH, NC
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals the three biggest keys to Alabama beating Tennessee

If there is one thing that Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows how to do, it’s beat. . For 15 consecutive years that he’s played them, he’s beaten them. That’s a streak that dates back to his time at LSU. This season feels different, though. The Volunteers are unbeaten, explosive, and playing at home. So, winning shouldn’t be too easy for Alabama this year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy