Big 12 football schedule details for 2023 and 2024 are starting to emerge

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe gestures while stating, “I love the fact that we get to go into the Big 12 with all our teams” during a press conference announcing that BYU has accepted an invitation to the Big 12 Conference at BYU in Provo on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. BYU will play all sports provided by the Big 12 except for equestrian, rowing and wrestling. Men’s volleyball will continue to play in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation, as the Big 12 does not offer the sport. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

It is widely expected that the Big 12 football schedule for 2023 — BYU’s first year in the conference — will be released sometime very soon, but in the mean time, some details have emerged regarding what it and the 2024 schedule will look like.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported that the conference is “finalizing a format” that will have three notable features as the league temporarily grows from 10 to 14 teams in 2023 when BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF join, before going to 12 when Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC.

The league for the next two seasons will have no divisions (CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported back in May that things were trending that way).

Rivalries will be “protected.”

Texas and Oklahoma are included in the model for the next two seasons, meaning the expectation is that they won’t leave for the SEC until 2025.

Dellenger reported that conference executives met in Dallas earlier this week to, at least in part, work on the schedule (BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in September that such would be happening).

More details from Dellenger include: