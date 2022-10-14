ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater's Work, Bronson's Springstead voted TDR Athletes of the Week

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago

The readers have spoken and we here at The Daily Reporter are happy to announce the winners of this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week and The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week as voted on by you the readers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jnld9_0iYL6kiJ00

The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week- Donte Work, JR., Coldwater Football, WR/TE/DL

Work was a key part of the Coldwater attack on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball last week in a tough loss to Jackson Northwest, showcasing his true all-around ability and athleticism.

Work had a very productive night from his defensive line spot, leading Coldwater with seven total tackles, including one and a half for a loss. For the season Work has played in seven games and has recorded 18 total tackles, including one and a half for a loss.

On the offensive side of the ball Work had a quiet work day, recording two catches for seven yards. For the season Work leads the Cardinals with 23 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown, an average of 35.0 yards per game.

Other nominees for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week was the entirety of the Union City Charger Defense who finished second in the voting; Union City running back Riley Laird who finished in third place; and Bronson’s Drew Norton who finished in fourth. Also earning a nomination for their work last week were Tekonsha’s Wyatt Blashfield, Quincy’s Tre’Von Bodley, Tekonsha’s Ben Mead, Tekonsha’s Jake Boring, and Coldwater JV football player Drew Ennis.

Congratulations to Coldwater’s Donte Work on being voted as this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week.

The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week- Payton Springstead, Soph., Bronson Volleyball, Middle Hitter

Springstead led the Bronson Vikings at the net in their key Big 8 sweep over the Union City Chargers last Tuesday, recording a team high 14 kills on just 20 swings.

Carrying that momentum into this week, Springstead had a big game at the net versus Quincy in another Big 8 sweep, recording nine kills. The sophomore middle hitter also had a big night this past Thursday as Bronson dropped a pair of non conference match ups, falling to Parma Western and Marshall. Springstead led the Bronson attack at the net with a team high 28 kills and a team high five blocks to go along with two digs.

Other nominees for The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week were Union City cross country runner Jason Shoop in second place, Bronson cross country runner Ava Hathaway in third place and Union City cross country runner Skyler Fraley in fourth place. Also earning a nomination this past week were Coldwater volleyball’s Mackenzie Scheid; Coldwater cross country runner Haroon Omar; and Coldwater cross country runner Lainey Yearling.

Congratulations to Bronson Volleyball sophomore and middle hitter Payton Springstead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
MARCELLUS, MI
WILX-TV

Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21. This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.
HILLSDALE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coldwater, MI
Sports
City
Tekonsha, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Bronson, MI
Sports
City
Bronson, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
jtv.tv

Saturday, October 15 – Sunday, October 16, 2022

JTV Sports High School Football. The Avenue Auto Sports Weekend starting today at 1 PM with these game telecasts:. 10 PM Adrian vs Jackson (10/7) Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Jackson Recreation Department Youth Football Highlights, High School Football Highlights from all around the Jackson area; Top 5 Plays of the Week.
JACKSON, MI
US105

The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan

Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdr#Chargers#American Football#Tdr Athletes#Coldwater Football#Cardinals#Norton#Coldwater Jv
threeriversnews.com

Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board

CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy