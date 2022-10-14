Coldwater's Work, Bronson's Springstead voted TDR Athletes of the Week

The readers have spoken and we here at The Daily Reporter are happy to announce the winners of this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week and The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week as voted on by you the readers.

The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week- Donte Work, JR., Coldwater Football, WR/TE/DL

Work was a key part of the Coldwater attack on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball last week in a tough loss to Jackson Northwest, showcasing his true all-around ability and athleticism.

Work had a very productive night from his defensive line spot, leading Coldwater with seven total tackles, including one and a half for a loss. For the season Work has played in seven games and has recorded 18 total tackles, including one and a half for a loss.

On the offensive side of the ball Work had a quiet work day, recording two catches for seven yards. For the season Work leads the Cardinals with 23 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown, an average of 35.0 yards per game.

Other nominees for The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week was the entirety of the Union City Charger Defense who finished second in the voting; Union City running back Riley Laird who finished in third place; and Bronson’s Drew Norton who finished in fourth. Also earning a nomination for their work last week were Tekonsha’s Wyatt Blashfield, Quincy’s Tre’Von Bodley, Tekonsha’s Ben Mead, Tekonsha’s Jake Boring, and Coldwater JV football player Drew Ennis.

Congratulations to Coldwater’s Donte Work on being voted as this week’s The Daily Reporter Football Player of the Week.

The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week- Payton Springstead, Soph., Bronson Volleyball, Middle Hitter

Springstead led the Bronson Vikings at the net in their key Big 8 sweep over the Union City Chargers last Tuesday, recording a team high 14 kills on just 20 swings.

Carrying that momentum into this week, Springstead had a big game at the net versus Quincy in another Big 8 sweep, recording nine kills. The sophomore middle hitter also had a big night this past Thursday as Bronson dropped a pair of non conference match ups, falling to Parma Western and Marshall. Springstead led the Bronson attack at the net with a team high 28 kills and a team high five blocks to go along with two digs.

Other nominees for The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week were Union City cross country runner Jason Shoop in second place, Bronson cross country runner Ava Hathaway in third place and Union City cross country runner Skyler Fraley in fourth place. Also earning a nomination this past week were Coldwater volleyball’s Mackenzie Scheid; Coldwater cross country runner Haroon Omar; and Coldwater cross country runner Lainey Yearling.

Congratulations to Bronson Volleyball sophomore and middle hitter Payton Springstead.