Read full article on original website
Nephi Bahr
3d ago
Complex towing laws. So ridiculous. The real problem is that the legal system is designed to be so complex that it can be interpreted almost any way. Who values the car? Who regulates the towing laws? Just another field making money off of the corruption of thr legal system and government.
Reply
10
Transhumanoid Slave
3d ago
Tow companies are criminals who should be imprisoned for stealing cars.
Reply(1)
12
JJ Schirmer
3d ago
bottom line, register your cars people. If he would have he would have gotten it back sooner
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
kptv.com
Thieves smash truck through vape store wall in SE Portland, swipe armfuls of merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A brand new business called the House of Vape off of Southeast Powell Boulevard was scheduled for their grand opening Friday, but instead they were burglarized. Sami Hales, who owns the shop, said he lost roughly $100,000 in products and damages. However, it’s nothing new.
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
kptv.com
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Readers respond: A gun owner for Measure 114
This month, bird and big game rifle season are in full swing. Many of us hunters will be filling our freezers with elk and venison, or simply reconnecting with nature as we look for pheasants and chukars or sitting patiently in a blind for the waterfowl to come our way. We can do that with even more pride when we support Measure 114 and do our part to keep our schools and communities safe from an ever-escalating amount of gun violence.
Man cut with knife near Steel Bridge, seriously injured
A man was rushed to a hospital Thursday night after officials said he was cut with a knife near the Steel Bridge in Northwest Portland.
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
kptv.com
One shot, killed near Lloyd Center in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One person was shot and killed near the Lloyd Center in Portland on Friday afternoon, as President Joe Biden was in the air on the way to the city from California. The call about a shooting came in around 4:21 p.m. near the 1100 block of...
The Portland Mercury
A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City
I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
The Portland Mercury
Hey Motorcycle Morons
I know many of you motorcyclists are throbbing and surging with special desperado testo-juice, but why let it go to your brain pans and put yourselves and others at risk? Because doing fuck-all stupid things on your crotch rockets gives you a tingle in your private no-no places? Just today I was stopped at a red light at the 26 East on-ramp, and a motorcyclist three cars behind me just wasn't having it, and he laid on his cute little horn, gesticulating madly that I needed to run the red light — I guess because Mr. Bi-valve For Brains was in a super big hurry to get, oh, I don't know, somewhere else. So he angrily rode up to me, sped past me, blew the red light (just as it was turning green) and sped off on Portland angriest little stretch of highway. So now, only wimps stop at red lights? More and more, I see motorcyclists in Portland blowing through red lights, speeding between cars that aren't moving fast enough for them, and generally riding like privileged little pouty-boys, endangering themselves and others. As a former biker myself, I know too well how annoying and frightening it is that many car drivers make dangerous maneuvers that threaten the lives of motorcyclists, who deserve their safe portion of our roads and highways. But when I see total D.B.s on motorcycles regularly flaunting the laws, implying they're somehow too rock-hard mavericky to observe basic courtesy and road safety, I say "Fuck you, and the bike you rode in on."
Federal agents raid alleged fentanyl pill-manufacturing lab in Vancouver storage unit, arrest two men
A confidential informant and an undercover federal agent told the suspected drug dealers they were interested in buying 300,000 fentanyl pills in exchange for cocaine, but first they wanted to see their clandestine pill lab, investigators say in court documents. The request led them from Portland to a Vancouver storage...
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
Police: Deputy shot woman who pointed gun at him
Portland police release a timeline of the Oct. 5 incident that led to a crash and two arrests.The Portland Police Bureau has released a timeline of an early October shooting involving a deputy in Northeast Portland's Lloyd District. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 5, Multnomah County Sheriff's Deputy Rory McPherson was on routine patrol when he stopped Tristan William Borges, who was associated with a stolen Subaru station wagon parked on Northeast Grand Avenue and Holladay Street. Officials said while Borges was detained in handcuffs, he became uncooperative and yelled at a woman, who police...
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
Comments / 9