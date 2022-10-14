ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle babysitter faces felony charges for sexually exploiting children

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
A Seattle man is facing felony charges for sex crimes after using his job as a babysitter to gain access to and sexually exploit young children.

Twenty-three-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, first-degree dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court records, the investigation into Brugnoli-Baskin arose after 12 Cybertip reports were made by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, all linked to Brugnoli-Baskin’s Google account.

The reports flagged video and photo files that allegedly depicted children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Using law enforcement databases, police were able to identify the suspect as Brugnoli-Baskin and traced the files to his residence in Seattle.

Prosecutors said Brugnoli-Baskin worked as a professional babysitter through websites like Care.com to gain access to prepubescent children and was arrested at the home of a family he was babysitting for. Prosecutors also believe he was abusing children for the purpose of creating and sharing the depictions.

Prosecutors are asking for Brugnoli-Baskin’s bail to be set at $250,000.

