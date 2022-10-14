ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, NY
Sports
Middlesex, NJ
Sports
City
Middlesex, NY
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
York, NY
NJ.com

Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16

Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shin#Bears#American Football#Brearley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap

Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line

One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy