Read full article on original website
Related
No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16
Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Boys soccer: Pascack Hills defeats Fort Lee - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal round
Michael Chelney scored two goals to lead 10th-seeded Pascack Hills past 11th-seeded Fort Lee 3-1 in the semifinals of the Bergen County Cup in Montvale. Fort Lee (7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Enzo Yu. However, Pascack Hills (9-5) answered back with three goals, including one from Jacob Shashoua.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boys Soccer: Morris County Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Roxbury shocks Delbarton — MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
No. 17 Caldwell pounds away with Marinello, offensive line to run past Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove was carrying a shutout streak, but that ended early against a Caldwell offense that just kept pounding away. A dominant ground game featuring Joey Marinello’s two rushing touchdowns helped Caldwell, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, remain unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove in Caldwell.
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates crack KenPom Top 50; Jared Rhoden’s next stop; Naas Cunningham update
Shaheen Holloway introductory news conference at Seton Hall — TheKenPom rankings are out and Seton Hall is ranked inside the Top 50 at No. 48. That’s two spots higher than Rutgers at 50. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Is Jordan Mailata active for game vs. Cowboys? Special teamer deactivated
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles released their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday, and the Eagles appear to be as healthy as they were for Week 1, save for one extra defensive back. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap
Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
Football: Pascack Valley gets key stop to defeat River Dell (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley’s defense came up big as it stopped a driving River Dell offense late in the fourth quarter to capture a 27-20 victory and take home the Rumble for the Rail trophy in Oradell. Pascack Valley (2-5) had the chance to make it a two-score game but Evan...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line
One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0