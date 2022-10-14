Read full article on original website
Related
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: GCIT enjoying first berth in Coaches Cup
When the GCIT boys soccer team qualified for the South Jersey Coaches Tournament for the first time in program history this season, longtime head coach Gene Knorr didn’t give much thought to the fact that the Cheetahs’ first-round opponent was defending champion Cinnaminson. After all, he’s been around...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
Who stole the show? Top weekly statewide girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 9-15
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 15, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Football: No. 3 Bergen Catholic starts fast in win over No. 4 St. Joseph (WATCH)
Vito Campanile keeps the Great American Rivalry Series coins on his dresser. It’s safe to say the annual game against St. Joseph (Mont.) means a lot to Bergen Catholic’s fifth-year head coach. The Crusaders, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, outworked the No. 4 Green Knights to...
Football: No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep outlasts Paramus Catholic in high-scoring game
If you like offense, you better have been at Caven Point on Friday night. If you weren’t, you missed out on 111 total points up on the scoreboard. Defense was optional as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 70-41 over Paramus Catholic. Robert...
Times football notes Week 7: area teams ready for last push towards playoffs
We are now into the final game week of the high school football regular season, and teams all around the area are getting ready for their final auditions.
Girls Tennis state singles, doubles semis: Rematches on tap for the championships (VIDEO)
If you make the trip to next weekend’s NJSIAA girls tennis state singles and doubles tournament finals at Mercer County Park and rub your eyes and think they are betraying you, don’t worry, they’re not. Both the 2022 singles final and doubles final will feature rematches for...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Boys soccer: Pascack Hills defeats Fort Lee - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal round
Michael Chelney scored two goals to lead 10th-seeded Pascack Hills past 11th-seeded Fort Lee 3-1 in the semifinals of the Bergen County Cup in Montvale. Fort Lee (7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Enzo Yu. However, Pascack Hills (9-5) answered back with three goals, including one from Jacob Shashoua.
Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap
Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Boys Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round recaps for Oct. 14
Brandon Silveira recorded five saves to guide fifth-seeded East Brunswick to a 2-0 shutout win over 12th-seeded North Brunswick in the opening round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in East Brunswick. The Bears play fourth-seeded St. Joseph Metuchen in the next round on Tuesday. Nathan Lopez and Joseph Carbone...
No. 17 Caldwell pounds away with Marinello, offensive line to run past Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove was carrying a shutout streak, but that ended early against a Caldwell offense that just kept pounding away. A dominant ground game featuring Joey Marinello’s two rushing touchdowns helped Caldwell, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, remain unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove in Caldwell.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0