Read full article on original website
Related
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Boys soccer: Pascack Hills defeats Fort Lee - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal round
Michael Chelney scored two goals to lead 10th-seeded Pascack Hills past 11th-seeded Fort Lee 3-1 in the semifinals of the Bergen County Cup in Montvale. Fort Lee (7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Enzo Yu. However, Pascack Hills (9-5) answered back with three goals, including one from Jacob Shashoua.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
Boys Soccer: Morris County Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Roxbury shocks Delbarton — MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16
Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for semifinals, Oct. 15
Kevin McDonough nailed the game-winner as Ramapo, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won 2-1 over Bergen Catholic in the semifinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Unbeaten Ramapo (11-0-1) will play the winner of Ridgewood and Cliffside Park in the final round on Saturday, Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essex County Tournament boys soccer, quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Eddie Krupski scored a goal as top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. Lucas Mendes and Joaquin Niehenke also had goals with Karan Chauhan, Peter Batanjany and Alex Oladapo tallying...
Behind youth movement DePaul downs Wayne Hills for berth in Passaic County finals
Don’t mistake youth for inexperience or a lack of confidence when it comes to DePaul. Now a week out from the Passaic County Tournament finals, coach Steve Beneventine didn’t know for sure if his team would be here.
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Football: Demikoff and passing attack lead Wayne Hills past Passaic Valley
Tyler Demikoff threw for 245 yards and one touchdown as Wayne Hills took down Passaic Valley 21-7 in Wayne Hills. Demikoff was on from the opening minutes, completing 14-of-21 passes. Makai Gray was his favorite target finishing with eight catches for 88 yards. Emmanuel Dankwa added 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown
Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
Football: Bridgewater-Raritan rallies to top Elizabeth, ends 3-game skid
Joe Spirra connected on a 61-yard pass to Colin Woodring with 1:34 remaining in the game to rally past Elizabeth 17-13 in Elizabeth, stopping a three-game losing streak. Drew Davis embarked on a 63-yard run to cut the deficit to 13-10 for Bridgewater-Raritan (3-5) in the fourth quarter before Spirra’s exploits.
Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook
Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
Football: Ramapo defense, big-play ability sparks win over No. 8 Old Tappan (PHOTOS)
Don’t call it an upset. After consecutive losses for the first time since 2016, Ramapo rallied with a thrilling 30-22 road win over Old Tappan (6-1), No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a game that went blow-for-blow from the first whistle to the last.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0