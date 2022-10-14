ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clifton, NJ
Sports
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Sports
City
Clifton, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16

Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown

Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook

Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
BOUND BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy