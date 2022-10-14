Read full article on original website
One minor in the hospital and one in custody after a shooting in Kennewick
Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The St. Joseph’s Children’s Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, A report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Department of Commerce to open regional hub office in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce is hosting an open house for its first regional hub office in Kennewick, offering organizations workspaces and meeting rooms to reserve or drop-in and use. The public will be able to tour the office from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 17 at the Tri-Cities Business Center at 7130 Grandridge Boulevard. The Department of Commerce is leasing space from the Tri-City Development Council to provide these workspaces.
Semi-truck on fire causing a traffic delay on I-82 westbound
Traffic is being delayed on I-82 westbound after reports of a semi-truck crash. Officials were notified around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after reports of a semi-truck on fire on the side of the road. According to Washington Department of Transportation, traffic eastbound on I-82 near the crash has been reduced to one lane and they don’t have an estimated time as to when westbound traffic will be open again. Multiple different agencies are on scene to quickly put out the fire and move traffic along. We reached out to Washington State Patrol for more information but have yet to hear back.
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning. WSP tells us that a driver reportedly drove in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center where they later died. WSP says that intoxicants were involved, however this is an ongoing investigation.
Filipino American Community celebrates 70 years of Filipino Community Hall in Wapato.
WAPATO, Wash. – Representative Dan Newhouse attended the 70th anniversary celebration for the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato this week. Many members of the Filipino American community came out to celebrate the center’s cultural significance in the Yakima Valley. The community hall has been a place where people...
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Judge Norma Rodriguez
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated by many different people for many different reasons. One common feeling among the Hispanic community during this month is pride. Proud of where they come from and proud of where they see the community going in the future. Many Hispanic people...
