No. 7 Immaculate Heart girls soccer advances to county final with last-minute goal
For an entire year, junior Alexandra Barry was forced to sit on the sidelines and watch while her team proved it was one of the best in the state and won a Non-Public A state championship. Barry was supportive the entire season and wanted nothing but the best for her...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16
Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
Boys soccer: Pascack Hills defeats Fort Lee - Bergen County Cup - Semifinal round
Michael Chelney scored two goals to lead 10th-seeded Pascack Hills past 11th-seeded Fort Lee 3-1 in the semifinals of the Bergen County Cup in Montvale. Fort Lee (7-6-2) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to a goal from Enzo Yu. However, Pascack Hills (9-5) answered back with three goals, including one from Jacob Shashoua.
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Morris County Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Roxbury shocks Delbarton — MORRIS COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS.
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Essex County Tournament boys soccer, quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Eddie Krupski scored a goal as top-seeded Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. Lucas Mendes and Joaquin Niehenke also had goals with Karan Chauhan, Peter Batanjany and Alex Oladapo tallying...
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap
John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville
Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
Football: Demikoff and passing attack lead Wayne Hills past Passaic Valley
Tyler Demikoff threw for 245 yards and one touchdown as Wayne Hills took down Passaic Valley 21-7 in Wayne Hills. Demikoff was on from the opening minutes, completing 14-of-21 passes. Makai Gray was his favorite target finishing with eight catches for 88 yards. Emmanuel Dankwa added 78 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Football: No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep outlasts Paramus Catholic in high-scoring game
If you like offense, you better have been at Caven Point on Friday night. If you weren’t, you missed out on 111 total points up on the scoreboard. Defense was optional as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 70-41 over Paramus Catholic. Robert...
Football: Pascack Valley gets key stop to defeat River Dell (PHOTOS)
Pascack Valley’s defense came up big as it stopped a driving River Dell offense late in the fourth quarter to capture a 27-20 victory and take home the Rumble for the Rail trophy in Oradell. Pascack Valley (2-5) had the chance to make it a two-score game but Evan...
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook
Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
