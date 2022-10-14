ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16

Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
NJ.com

Bloomfield shuts down Barringer in defensive battle - Football recap

John Puente threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Nathaniel Brown in the second quarter and that would have been enough as the Bloomfield defense shut down Barringer in a 14-0 victory in Newark. C.J. Francois, Xavier Calderon and Joseph Jones spearheaded the defense for Bloomfield (3-4) that kept Barringer (4-3)...
NJ.com

Football: West Essex wins big against Belleville

Jack Massotto and co. led West Essex to a 44-6 win over Belleville in Belleville. Massotto threw two touchdown passes -- a 52-yarder to Dante Sellari, and a 10-yarder to Vin Raniero -- to help West Essex to a 28-point first quarter and a 44-0 halftime lead. Luke Struss and...
NJ.com

Football: Roselle’s rushing overpowers Bound Brook

Samir Rivel and Nafee Finney each scored two rushing touchdowns in Roselle’s 47-6 win over Bound Brook, in Roselle. Finney led Roselle (3-4) with 108 yards on seven rushes, while Rivel racked up 69 yards on six carries. Emmanuel Lyles finished with 93 yards and one touchdown on eight rushes and William Peay had 64 yards and one touchdown on four carries for Roselle (3-4).
NJ.com

