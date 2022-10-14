ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

NJ.com

Bergen County Tournament field hockey semifinals, Oct. 16

Seniors Belle Bennett and Sarah Batenhorst each had two goals as top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, stopped fourth-seeded River Dell in the semifinal stage of the Berger County Tournament in Allendale. Northern Highlands will meet second-seeded Ramsey in the final next Sunday in Westwood. Senior...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Waldwick over Westwood - Boys soccer recap

Alex Manziano and Joseph Raffaele contributed two goals and an assist apiece as Waldwick won at home, 4-0, over Westwood. Waldwick (7-2-3) led 3-0 at halftime and has won two of its’ last three games. Westwood is now 7-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
WALDWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shane Nugent scores four times as Wallkill Valley defeats Hackettstown

Shane Nugent had a big day for Wallkill Valley as he had 34 carries for 161 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team past Hackettstown 34-27 in Hackettstown. Trailing 27-21 in the third quarter, Nugent put Wallkill Valley (5-2) ahead by one point thanks to a nine-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Bonser. Chase Lorencovitz extended the lead to 34-27 off a four-yard pass from Bonser.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line

One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Gabettie powers Dumont to fifth-straight win - Football recap

Michael Gabettie ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries as Dumont defeated Ridgefield Park, 28-21, in Dumont. Gabettie, a senior, opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run in the first quarter. Then, in the second, he put Dumont (6-1) in front for good with 2-yard TD run to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
DUMONT, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield native takes on supervisor role in Glen Ridge schools

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge School District has a new buildings and grounds supervisor. Robert Gomes was hired to this position Sept. 1 and comes to the borough with considerable experience. Gomes, 52, has his roots in the area, having grown up in Bloomfield, on Harrison Street...
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Giants’ defense stuns Ravens, thanks to shocking Julian Love pick: Wink Martindale beats ex-team

Wink Martindale stood on the Giants’ sideline, staring out toward the field, his arms crossed, his face expressionless. The Ravens had just taken a 10-point lead with about 13 minutes left in Sunday’s game. Martindale’s old team was gashing him — 395 yards to this point. So as he looked toward the far end zone — where Baltimore had just polished off a 75-yard touchdown drive — it was probably difficult to envision a way out of this mess.
BALTIMORE, MD
