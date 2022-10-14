ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

richlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
TIFFIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt

Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AVON LAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln

Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
msueagles.com

Rifle Has Record-Setting Day Versus Akron

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.
MOREHEAD, KY
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner

Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
High School Football PRO

Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Barberton High School football team will have a game with Cuyahoga Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 07:00:00.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair

Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Newark Catholic defeats Heath in lopsided affair

Newark Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Heath during a 35-7 blowout on October 14 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 14-0 lead over Heath.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville

Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
MARYSVILLE, OH

