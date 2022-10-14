Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
richlandsource.com
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Philadelphia
West Holmes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-7 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over New Philadelphia after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North clips Avon Lake in tight tilt
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Avon Lake 3-2 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Last season, Avon Lake and Eastlake North squared off with October 9, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Galion roars to big win over Pleasant
Galion's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Pleasant 44-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Galion a 14-7 lead over Pleasant.
richlandsource.com
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Senior power: February meeting leads to October success for Clear Fork vs. Shelby
BELLVILLE -- The seeds of Clear Fork's 61-19 win over Shelby on a cool Friday night in the valley were planted during a winter meeting of the team's seniors nearly eight months ago. Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll met in February with the 14 seniors to discuss the team's goals...
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln
Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
msueagles.com
Rifle Has Record-Setting Day Versus Akron
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner
Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
Cuyahoga Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
richlandsource.com
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Newark Catholic defeats Heath in lopsided affair
Newark Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Heath during a 35-7 blowout on October 14 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 14-0 lead over Heath.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville
Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
