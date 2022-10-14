MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO