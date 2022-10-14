ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported

Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy

[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time. [Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul

Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Bruce Gibson supports special interests, ignores the needs of seniors

Many San Luis Obispo County residents are struggling to pay their bills amid our current financial crisis. Instead of fighting for those on fixed incomes, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson votes for special interests. Gibson’ votes support consultants, nonprofit administrative staffers and his friends while others in our...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum

Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters

Concerning your recent article on Pismo clams ("Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County," Oct. 6), the cause of decline is not an unknown. The following was published in a 1986 paper, "Temporal and spatial patterns in sea otters":. "Using information available on numbers of otters south...
PISMO BEACH, CA
vinography.com

Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles

One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

British Sports Cars theft one of 12 in downtown SLO since May

In its 42 years of serving San Luis Obispo, the iconic British Sports Cars shop has experienced two big break-ins. The first happened in 2001. Someone broke in through the skylight, stole a Range Rover, drove it through the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, and injured several people. The second was on Oct. 9 at 11:20 p.m.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home

To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million

A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Housing Proposal Prompts Concerns Among Santa Maria Council Members

A preliminary proposal to allow duplexes and senior apartments, instead of lower-density housing, near a key intersection has drawn mostly unfavorable reaction from the Santa Maria City Council amid traffic and other concerns. Coastal Community Builders has proposed a General Plan land-use designation and zone change for 15.23 acres at...
SANTA MARIA, CA

