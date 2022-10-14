Read full article on original website
How do homicide trials differ when a victim's body is never located?
As we await verdicts in the Kristin Smart murder trial, we talked to a local attorney to find out how the deliberation process may differ from other cases since her body has never been found.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
Santa Barbara Independent
Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy
[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time. [Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a...
Where do Grover Beach candidates stand on Oceano Dunes, homelessness? Here’s what they said
Candidates running for Grover Beach mayor and City Council seats discussed key issues facing the South County community at a recent forum.
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
calcoastnews.com
Bruce Gibson supports special interests, ignores the needs of seniors
Many San Luis Obispo County residents are struggling to pay their bills amid our current financial crisis. Instead of fighting for those on fixed incomes, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson votes for special interests. Gibson’ votes support consultants, nonprofit administrative staffers and his friends while others in our...
calcoastnews.com
Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum
Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
CHP ramping up patrols across SLO County
The California Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols across San Luis Obispo County thanks to new federal funding.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County voter guide includes multiple errors, candidates seek redress
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office sent out voter guides and ballots to residents last week, which appear to be rife with mistakes and omissions that several candidates believe could impact the Nov. 8 election. Four people are running for mayor of San Luis Obispo: incumbent Mayor Erica Stewart,...
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
New Times
Clams disappeared from Pismo Beach because of sea otters
Concerning your recent article on Pismo clams ("Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County," Oct. 6), the cause of decline is not an unknown. The following was published in a 1986 paper, "Temporal and spatial patterns in sea otters":. "Using information available on numbers of otters south...
vinography.com
Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles
One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
See smoke in northern SLO County? Here’s what’s going on
Watch SLO County firefighters shoot flames instead of water in controlled burn.
New Times
British Sports Cars theft one of 12 in downtown SLO since May
In its 42 years of serving San Luis Obispo, the iconic British Sports Cars shop has experienced two big break-ins. The first happened in 2001. Someone broke in through the skylight, stole a Range Rover, drove it through the Thursday night Downtown SLO Farmers' Market, and injured several people. The second was on Oct. 9 at 11:20 p.m.
Santa Barbara Independent
Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs All Need a Home
To prep for some rooftop construction that needs to get underway while the weather is good, the Santa Barbara County animal shelters are temporarily waiving adoption and reclaiming fees for all the creatures in the shelters in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc. “We have old dogs, young dogs, big...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
CHP-King City investigating deadly crash near San Ardo
The CHP said at least one person is dead following a crash near San Ardo on Saturday afternoon. The post CHP-King City investigating deadly crash near San Ardo appeared first on KION546.
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
syvnews.com
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Noozhawk
Housing Proposal Prompts Concerns Among Santa Maria Council Members
A preliminary proposal to allow duplexes and senior apartments, instead of lower-density housing, near a key intersection has drawn mostly unfavorable reaction from the Santa Maria City Council amid traffic and other concerns. Coastal Community Builders has proposed a General Plan land-use designation and zone change for 15.23 acres at...
