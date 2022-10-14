Read full article on original website
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Boys Soccer: Morris County Tournament semifinals preview
Boys Soccer: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals preview
Kearny over Hoboken - Girls soccer - Hudson County Tournament - Semifinal
Gianna Charney led with three goals and two assists as top-seeded Kearny won, 10-0, over fourth-seeded Hoboken in the semifinal round of the Hudson County Tournament in Kearny. Kearny (6-6) will play the winner of Thursday’s game between second-seeded Bayonne and third-seeded North Bergen in the final at the Red...
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Cranford shuts down Linden for third straight shutout - Football recap
Ryan Lynskey ran for two touchdowns as Cranford won it’s third straight shutout in defeating Linden, 31-0, in Linden. Linden (3-4) has not scored less than 13 points this season nor has it allowed more than 28 points in a game. Lynskey gained 91 yards on 15 carries while...
Boys Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round recaps for Oct. 14
Brandon Silveira recorded five saves to guide fifth-seeded East Brunswick to a 2-0 shutout win over 12th-seeded North Brunswick in the opening round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in East Brunswick. The Bears play fourth-seeded St. Joseph Metuchen in the next round on Tuesday. Nathan Lopez and Joseph Carbone...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line
One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
Football: Maiers scores 4 TDs to push Kingsway past Cherokee
Nate Maiers scored two touchdowns through the air, and two on the ground, to lead Kingsway to a 35-21 win over Kingsway, in Marlton. Maiers threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Lyle Peterson and a 74-yard scoring strike to Luke Van Bril in the first half to help the Dragons (5-2) turn a 7-7 first quarter score into a 28-14 lead at the half.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco downs No. 15 Seton Hall Prep, clinches SFC United Red title
Logan Bush ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, clinched the Super Football Conference United Red Division title with a 35-21 victory over No. 15 Seton Hall Prep at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. It is the first division title...
Seton Hall notebook: Pirates crack KenPom Top 50; Jared Rhoden’s next stop; Naas Cunningham update
Shaheen Holloway introductory news conference at Seton Hall — TheKenPom rankings are out and Seton Hall is ranked inside the Top 50 at No. 48. That’s two spots higher than Rutgers at 50. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
No. 17 Caldwell pounds away with Marinello, offensive line to run past Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove was carrying a shutout streak, but that ended early against a Caldwell offense that just kept pounding away. A dominant ground game featuring Joey Marinello’s two rushing touchdowns helped Caldwell, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, remain unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove in Caldwell.
College soccer player from N.J. found dead in his Pennsylvania dorm room
A 21-year-old Gloucester County man who graduated from a Catholic school in Pennsauken Township in 2020 was found dead last week in his college dorm room in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Andrew Ruehlicke, a graduate of Bishop Eustace Preparatory School, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room at York College...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
