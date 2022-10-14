ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Lindy Ruff explains why he placed Alexander Holtz, Yegor Sharangovich on 4th line

One reason behind the boos directed at Devils coach Lindy Ruff on Saturday? His questionable line decisions. In the 5-2 loss to Detroit, Ruff placed first line talent Yegor Sharangovich –– the Devils’ third ranked goal scorer in 2021-22 –– and star prospect Alexander Holtz on the bottom line. Both players provide a boost on offense, so many fans wondered why they sat in the lineup basement. Ruff provided an explanation after the loss.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Maiers scores 4 TDs to push Kingsway past Cherokee

Nate Maiers scored two touchdowns through the air, and two on the ground, to lead Kingsway to a 35-21 win over Kingsway, in Marlton. Maiers threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Lyle Peterson and a 74-yard scoring strike to Luke Van Bril in the first half to help the Dragons (5-2) turn a 7-7 first quarter score into a 28-14 lead at the half.
MARLTON, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
thecamdenchronicle.com

Camden Volleyball continues winning tradition with district championship

Continuing their excellent performance in post-season play, Camden Volleyball swept district competition last Tuesday night, Oct. 4, to emerge as the Division 1 Class A District 9 champions! Following the tournament held in the CHS gym, the Lady Lions remain undefeated. This is the team’s seventh district championship in the past eight seasons.
CAMDEN, NJ
