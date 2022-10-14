ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to the 296th episode of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1 which was recorded at Milk District hotspot, Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store.
Colonialtown North is hosting a Backyard Bonfire Tour in November

Colonialtown North, the bungalow neighborhood known for its Backyard Garden Tours and Porch Parties, will be hosting a special event next month when Orlando braces itself for sweater weather. The 2nd Annual Backyard Bonfire Tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. and will invite...
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!

Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
White Castle opening first Crave & Go in Orlando this month

ORLANDO, Fla. - White Castle is opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway in The Village at O-Town West, which opened in Orlando in 2021.
Orange County Library System November 2022 event roundup

The Orange County Library System (Facebook | Website) has announced its event programming for the month of November 2022. This post uses copy that was sourced directly from a press release. November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich histories and traditions of Indigenous peoples in...
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Certified YIMBY M. Nolan Gray hosting talk at UCF Downtown

Author, land-use expert, and “certified YIMBY” M. Nolan Gray will be hosting a discussion based on his new book at the UCF Dr. Phillips Academic Commons next week. His book, “Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It,” argues that it’s time for cities to move beyond zoning policies in order to build vibrant and sustainable cities.
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022

Burgl Unoccup Dwell Unarmed – Burgl Breaking and Entering. Burgl Unoccup Struct Unarmed – Burgl Break & Enter. Simple Asslt Intent Threat To Do Violence Domestic Viol. Methamphetamine – Poss W Intent Sell Mfg Deliver. Heroin – Trafficking 4 Gr to <30 KG. Felony Poss Ctrol...
