TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods.” Click HERE to listen to the 296th episode of Bungalower and The Bus on Real Radio 104.1 which was recorded at Milk District hotspot, Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store.
Colonialtown North is hosting a Backyard Bonfire Tour in November
Colonialtown North, the bungalow neighborhood known for its Backyard Garden Tours and Porch Parties, will be hosting a special event next month when Orlando braces itself for sweater weather. The 2nd Annual Backyard Bonfire Tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 26 at 7 p.m. and will invite...
Orlando radio host, actor Carlos Navarro discusses road to Hollywood and back again
ORLANDO, Fla. – Carlos Navarro is one of the voices behind “Monsters in the Morning” on Real Radio 104.1, but you may recognize him from “The Walking Dead” and the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” too. What you may not know is that Navarro’s...
Smoke & Donuts BBQ plans debut for new Orlando restaurant
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Chuck Whittall’s Unicorp National Developments Inc. has put its ongoing redevelopment of the Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive back in motion. The developer filed...
Locally Caribbean Restaurant to Operate Under New Name & Ownership
“I always wanted to have a business in Orlando," Mr. Paul says. "I saw the opportunity and I said ‘Let me go and grab this.'”
Orlando Tourism Is Giving Away 12 Free Disney World Vacations!
Disney has been in the news a lot lately, but not for the best of reasons. Last week, Disney announced some pretty big price increases across the board, from theme park tickets to Disney Genie+, and even bottles of water. Guests were not overly happy, as a Disney vacation seems to be getting further and further out of reach for many families.
ICON Park can’t remove FreeFall ride until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends, state says
Despite ICON Park announcing earlier this month that the Orlando FreeFall ride would be torn down after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death while riding it, actually tearing it down may have to wait.
White Castle opening first Crave & Go in Orlando this month
ORLANDO, Fla. - White Castle is opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter Parkway in The Village at O-Town West, which opened in Orlando in 2021.
Come Out With Pride festival kicks off in Orlando, First Lady Jill Biden speaks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of people are attending this year’s “Come Out With Pride” festival in Orlando. First Lady Jill Biden also made an appearance at the event. She spoke to the Orlando community at City Hall before the parade, urging people to vote in the upcoming election and make sure their voices are heard.
Orange County Library System November 2022 event roundup
The Orange County Library System (Facebook | Website) has announced its event programming for the month of November 2022. This post uses copy that was sourced directly from a press release. November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich histories and traditions of Indigenous peoples in...
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
Certified YIMBY M. Nolan Gray hosting talk at UCF Downtown
Author, land-use expert, and “certified YIMBY” M. Nolan Gray will be hosting a discussion based on his new book at the UCF Dr. Phillips Academic Commons next week. His book, “Arbitrary Lines: How Zoning Broke the American City and How to Fix It,” argues that it’s time for cities to move beyond zoning policies in order to build vibrant and sustainable cities.
‘A little mini-United Nations:’ Kissimmee food truck park a magnet for Hispanic business owners
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – It’s considered to be Florida’s biggest food truck park. World Food Trucks, located in a parking lot off of W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee, is also a popular place for Hispanic vendors. “We’ve got Mexican, we’ve got Venezuelan, we have Arab,” said...
"There is good opportunity here," Mr. Zeng says. "People are always busy in the area, being so close to Disney. It’s an excellent location for both the local and tourist market.”
New: Holiday wine advent calendar coming to Winn-Dixie stores
ORLANDO, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is ringing in the holiday season with a limited-edition wine advent calendar in select stores. Winn-Dixie said that the advent calendars will feature a unique assortment of red, white and rosé varieties, including selections created by award-winning wineries. The new Mistletoe Magic Holiday Wine...
Brevard County Mugshots October 11, 2022
Central Florida Veg Fest throws their 17th annual cruelty-free festival on October 22
How can you spot Central Florida vegans? Don't worry, they'll throw a party. The largest vegan festival in the state returns on October 22.
