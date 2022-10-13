ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead is homicide victim, Phoenix police say

By Jose R. Gonzalez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
A Thursday morning welfare call that Phoenix police responded to has resulted in a homicide investigation.

Police received a call at around 8 a.m. about an injured person near West Garfield Street and North 35th Avenue. Officers said they found a man with "obvious signs of trauma."

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

"At this time detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the man’s death," police said in a statement.

It is unclear what trauma the unidentified man suffered.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Phoenix police, Silent Witness 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

