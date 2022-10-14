Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
Spokane Police shoot, injure suspect in exchange of gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and the Spokane Police Department. SPD says officers approached a man who was inside his car as part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. SPD says they moved to block the suspect from fleeing, and the suspect got...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
Woman Steals Man's $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now 'person of interest' in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
19-Year-Old Teenager Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle accident in Spokane Valley on Thursday morning. The officials confirmed that a 19-year-old teenager Jadyn R Cavitt was seriously injured in the crash. The crash was reported on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen. The Washington State Patrol stated that the car was...
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
ISP seeks help in fatal collision case
OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d'Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Family of man shot, killed by Spokane Police officer sues City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man shot and killed by a Spokane Police officer is suing the City of Spokane. Officer Caleb Martin shot and killed David Shafer on October 23, 2019 near Garnet and Thor. The lawsuit was filed by Shafer’s wife, who said he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed. She alleges...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
msuexponent.com
Missoula Co. Sheriff's Office searching for reckless motorcyclist
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a reckless biker. Shortly after 10:00 pm, Ravalli County dispatch received a report from Missoula County that a blue motor cycle was driving on U.S. Highway 93 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
Teen seriously injured in crash on Evergreen on-ramp
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, was speeding on I-90 when his car left the road, went onto the right shoulder and launched over the ramp. Cavitt’s car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of...
Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
