Missoula, MT

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police shoot, injure suspect in exchange of gunfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and the Spokane Police Department. SPD says officers approached a man who was inside his car as part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. SPD says they moved to block the suspect from fleeing, and the suspect got...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Spokane pair staged robbery, police say

COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
MISSOULA, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

ISP seeks help in fatal collision case

OLDTOWN — Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Oldtown last week. Dakota James LaFountain, 23, of Newport, Wash., was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and a count of leaving the scene of an accident in which a 3-year-old girl, critically injuring her 2-year-old brother and seriously injuring her grandmother.
OLDTOWN, ID
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
ARLEE, MT
Bonner County Daily Bee

Newport man charged with felony eluding

OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
NEWPORT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teen seriously injured in crash on Evergreen on-ramp

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A teenager was seriously injured in a crash on the westbound I-90 on-ramp at Evergreen Thursday morning. The Washington State Patrol said Jadyn R. Cavitt, 19, was speeding on I-90 when his car left the road, went onto the right shoulder and launched over the ramp. Cavitt’s car struck the guardrail on the right shoulder of...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Newstalk KGVO

Woman Grabs Her Gun While Being Investigated by Missoula Police

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 4, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer observed a suspicious vehicle on the eastern side of One Eyed Jacks Casino on Reserve Street. The vehicle was parked in a spot that allowed for a quick exit. This area of parking also allows for concealment from normal routes of travel. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
MISSOULA, MT

