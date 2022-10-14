Road closures for Clyde Oktoberfest start October 14

CLYDE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Clyde Police Department (CPD) announced road closures for its Oktoberfest starting October 14.

In a Facebook post , CPD shared which roads will be closed off for the upcoming Oktoberfest. Road closures will start October 14 and reopen on Monday, October 17.

Roads closed:

Oak Street, from North Seconds Street to North First Street

North First Street, from Oak Street to Cedar Street

There is not a set time for the roads to be closed, as it depends on delivery times of event trailers and equipment. To stay updated, check out the CPD Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.