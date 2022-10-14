ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, TX

Road closures for Clyde Oktoberfest start October 14

By Shelly Womack
 3 days ago

CLYDE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Clyde Police Department (CPD) announced road closures for its Oktoberfest starting October 14.

In a Facebook post , CPD shared which roads will be closed off for the upcoming Oktoberfest. Road closures will start October 14 and reopen on Monday, October 17.

Roads closed:

  • Oak Street, from North Seconds Street to North First Street
  • North First Street, from Oak Street to Cedar Street

There is not a set time for the roads to be closed, as it depends on delivery times of event trailers and equipment. To stay updated, check out the CPD Facebook page.

