Perrysville, OH

Melissa Eggerton resigns as Perrysville council member

By Jim Brewer, Ashland Times Gazette
 3 days ago
PERRYSVILLE − Council member Melissa Eggerton resigned after the Oct. 3 council meeting, according to Mayor Heather Mullinnex.

“She did not give me a reason for her resignation,” Mullinnex said.

Also, at the Oct. 3 session, resident and former council member Cheryl Bowen asked the village to join an effort to convince the Ashland County Board of Elections to reconsider its decision to move Perrysville polling places to Loudonville.

“The council has since written a letter to the Elections Board in opposition of the move,” Mullinnex said.

Council also agreed to advertise for a part-time person to work in Fiscal Officer Bridgette Gatton’s office.

Mullinnex said the additional person is needed to help cover additional workload, primarily caused by the decision to administer collection of village income taxes internally. Previously the village of Loudonville administered the income tax collection, Mullinnex said.

“We also reviewed the contract we have with the Sheriff’s Department to provide police services, and discussed the ‘sewer smell’ in the South Bridge Street neighborhood west of the Black Fork,” she said. “To date, we have added check values and a H2F meter to monitor the smell.”

The next Perrysville council meeting is Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the village office building. All council meetings are open to the public.

