ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California becomes first state to ban plastic produce bags

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKD6A_0iYL38H100

Plastic produce bags will soon be a thing of the past for California grocery shoppers.

The state will effectively ban plastic produce bags from supermarkets after a new bill, SB 1046 , was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sept. 30

Alternatively, stores must replace the bags with either paper bags or compostable bags, according to the bill.

California will be the first state in the nation to outlaw the produce bags after banning single-use checkout bags from supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores back in 2016.

The ban will take effect starting January 1, 2025.

“Precheckout bags” as the bill refers to them, not only applies to bags typically seen near fresh fruit and vegetables, but also includes bags used for unwrapped food items such as meat, fish, nuts, grains, candy, and bakery goods.

New law legalizes digital license plates for California drivers

Proponents of the bill say single-use bags can easily end up in waste streams and contaminate compost facilities.

“The average working life of a plastic bag is 15 minutes, and over 100 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide each year,” says Californians Against Waste, an environmental advocacy group that sponsored the bill. “Several studies have shown that contamination in compost waste streams decreases when consumers have convenient access to compostable bags.”

“I was proud to partner with Californians Against Waste to get SB 1046 passed this year,” said Senator Susan Eggman, co-author of the bill. “Requiring compostable bags be provided by grocery stores in lieu of plastic produce bags is a critical step to increasing and cleaning our composting streams.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 193

Cindy Boyle
3d ago

🖕🖕🖕🖕idiots. So we have to put our fruit and vegetables in a dirty cart? Didn’t they just tell us about all the Covid cleaning and now nothing matters about cleanliness. Newsome a joke.

Reply(23)
112
Jenna
3d ago

can't wait to put my chicken in a paper bag and it leak onto everything else and get salmonella. I can already see the lawsuits happening now.

Reply(4)
56
C von Buening
3d ago

that is ridiculous. you cannot just out different kinds if loose produce into the same reusable bag, it will get ruined. if they use paper bags, they kill trees, the whole thing us ridiculous. dies that politician even do his/ her own shopping or just stick us with it. plastic produce bags keep the produce clean, easily visible in the fridge and help ripen it,if picked too early.

Reply(4)
38
Related
Phys.org

Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California

Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

First map to depict San Francisco heads to auction

A significant piece of California history is going up for auction later this month. Auction house Bonhams will present what it’s calling “the most important 18th century map of California” during an auction on Oct. 25. The original manuscript map of coastal California is signed by Miguel de Costansó, a Catalan cartographer and engineer for […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New CalFresh program provides up to $100 of free food every month

Families and individuals can earn up to $100 per month to spend on fresh food with a new program at Northgate Markets in Southern California. The program, called “Más Fresco,” will allow CalFresh participants to earn up to $100 every month to spend on fruits and vegetables. To be eligible, you must be a CalFresh […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Californians get third chance to alter dialysis clinic rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third time in three elections, California voters are being asked to require changes to the operations of dialysis clinics that provide life-saving care to 80,000 people with kidney failure. Proposition 29 on the November ballot would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physicians’...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$15 million of illegal cannabis seized during California crackdown

Over $15 million of illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed earlier this month by a new California task force. The newly-formed agency, the Unified Enforcement Task Force, conducted a bust operation in a rural Northern California area of Jupiter on Oct. 4. The task force was targeting an “unlicensed outdoor cultivation operation,” serving nine warrants […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Californians are happiest at this age: Study

Beautiful beaches, unmatched weather and unlimited sunshine. There’s a lot of reasons to be happy when living in California, but a new study suggests your age may play a significant role in just how happy you are. For Californians, peak life satisfaction comes at the age of 44. The study, conducted by Mixbook, a website […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that you should absolutely visit if you love good food, because all of these restaurants come highly recommended.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California delays decision to list Joshua tree as threatened

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California again pushed back its decision on whether to list the western Joshua tree as threatened after a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Fish and Game Commission. The decision to move back the vote until at least February comes months after the commission deadlocked on whether the native desert plant should […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations

ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
PASADENA, CA
SFGate

The mystery lurking in California's $8 gas prices

Eight dollars for a gallon of gas. Once, it seemed like an impossibility; now, it seems to happen in California every time there is a price spike. Last week, a Chevron station in Los Angeles recorded prices of $8.35 and above; similar prices were reported at multiple stations around Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

81K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy