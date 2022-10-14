ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

'Walk to End Alzheimer's' held at Slugger Field raises $400,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A non-profit in Louisville is $400,000 closer to a cure for Alzheimer's and dementia. That is how much money was raised during Saturday morning's Walk to End Alzheimer's. The annual event was held at Slugger Field this year where more than 1,200 people participated by wearing...
wdrb.com

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
WLKY.com

Watch the 2022 Bell Awards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY is proud to present the 45th annual Bell Awards. The Bell Awards program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the true "spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service. Watch the entire program in the player...
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
spectrumnews1.com

No-cost training helps hundreds launch tech careers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After graduating with a computer science degree, Joey Mudd thought about becoming a high school technology teacher. “Then I got into being a professional developer and really loved it,” said Mudd. That was 12 years ago. He has been working as a software developer...
wdrb.com

Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
wvih.com

Louisville Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees

Louisville’s animal shelter is so full, it is worried it may not be a “no-kill” shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It has had a no-kill status for the last five years,...
LouFamFun

Louisville Haunted Attractions

Things are getting scary! Louisville haunted attractions are all around and ready to make your spine shiver…..if that’s what you want. I know that so many people love scary and haunted events and so we provide you with a list of area attractions that are really to make you scream and jump.
