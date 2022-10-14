Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Two Louisville neighborhoods are cleaner thanks to Brightside and some Metro council members
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A few Louisville neighborhoods are getting cleaned up this month, thanks to a partnership between Metro council members and Brightside, Inc. Council president David James and Councilman Jecorey Arthur teamed up with dozens of volunteers to clean up the Park Hill and California neighborhoods Saturday. "It's...
WLKY.com
'Walk to End Alzheimer's' held at Slugger Field raises $400,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A non-profit in Louisville is $400,000 closer to a cure for Alzheimer's and dementia. That is how much money was raised during Saturday morning's Walk to End Alzheimer's. The annual event was held at Slugger Field this year where more than 1,200 people participated by wearing...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
WLKY.com
Watch the 2022 Bell Awards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY is proud to present the 45th annual Bell Awards. The Bell Awards program recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the true "spirit of Louisville" through selfless volunteer efforts and seeks to inspire all residents to engage in community service. Watch the entire program in the player...
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
WLKY.com
Victorian Ghost Walk returned to Old Louisville for the 14th year this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Victorian Ghost Walk returned this weekend for the 14th year with costumed actors telling their stories along the historic streets and inside the haunted mansions. While it's the stories of local author David Domine that are shared, he says, it's the tour guides that make...
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
spectrumnews1.com
No-cost training helps hundreds launch tech careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After graduating with a computer science degree, Joey Mudd thought about becoming a high school technology teacher. “Then I got into being a professional developer and really loved it,” said Mudd. That was 12 years ago. He has been working as a software developer...
WLKY.com
Here's what's going on around Louisville, southern Indiana this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Big Stomp Music Festival kicked off Friday as one of the many events going on this weekend. Mental health resource booths lined the festival stages in Fern Creeks' Jones Field for the event. It was started by the Jones Family in 2017 after Peter Jones took his life in 2016.
WLKY.com
Volunteers collect teddy bears for kids in need at the Lou City game in Lynn Family Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ardi's Bears and volunteers were at the Fun Zone before the Lou City's soccer game Saturday night. The volunteers were collecting gently used and new teddy bears. The bears will go to children this Christmas who are in need or chronically ill. One of the organizers,...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
wvih.com
Louisville Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees
Louisville’s animal shelter is so full, it is worried it may not be a “no-kill” shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It has had a no-kill status for the last five years,...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Animal Services waiving fees to maintain 'no kill' status
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Adoption and reclaim fees at Louisville Metro Animal Services are being waived in order to help the shelter reduce its capacity. The shelter says it is exceeding its max capacity currently and if they can't get the number down soon its "no kill" status may be in jeopardy.
spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds of artists showcase their talents at Via Colori Street Painting Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 local artists are taking their talents to Waterfront Park this weekend. 2022 marks Via Colori Street Painting Festival’s 14th year in Kentucky. What You Need To Know. Via Colori Street Painting Festival returns to Kentucky for 14th year. The festival began in...
WLKY.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Preston Highway near Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was struck and killed by a car driving on Preston Highway early Saturday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Preston. That's not far from the Kentucky Expo Center. Officials said the...
WLKY.com
Pet adoption group hosts Halloween themed event in Maples Park to raise funds for rescues
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Local pet adoption group 'Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue' hosted the Halloweenie Pet Walk. Owners and their four legged friends were encouraged to walk through the park and collect treats. "Its always nice to build public awareness along with adopting the animals and pets are a...
Louisville Haunted Attractions
Things are getting scary! Louisville haunted attractions are all around and ready to make your spine shiver…..if that’s what you want. I know that so many people love scary and haunted events and so we provide you with a list of area attractions that are really to make you scream and jump.
