ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Tennis dynasty tops this week’s Section V Best

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0Lfr_0iYL2wux00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After defeating Victor on Tuesday, the Brighton girls tennis program has won 8 straight sectional titles. The Bruins have also not lost a regular season game in over 8 years.

Other standout performances from Wayne, Marcus Whitman, Aquinas, and Churchville-Chili made the list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Buffalo State Athletics

Tariq Nelson's Career Day not Enough for Football in 12-6 loss to Rochester

RECORDS: Rochester (2-4, 1-2 Liberty League), Buffalo State (0-6, 0-3 Liberty League) Tariq Nelson (Brooklyn, NY/Boys and Girls) set new career-highs with 13 receptions and 157 receiving yards, accounting for over 50% of the Buffalo State passing yards. Ethan Biscaro (Batavia, NY/Batavia) had an interception for the second straight week,...
BUFFALO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced

Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
Victor, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

A goodbye to News10NBC anchor Brennan Somers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brennan Somers had his final sign-off on Friday morning. What’s next for him? Here is Brennan’s final good question and a message from his family and the News10NBC Today family. Let’s answer a good question about change. We’ve answered hundreds of good questions in...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
Person
Marcus Whitman
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Fright-Rags in Rochester makes t-shirts for ‘Halloween Ends’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Halloween Ends,” the long-awaited next installment of the iconic film franchise with Jamie Lee-Curtis, is out now. And, as usual, there’s a Rochester connection. One local T-Shirt company, Fright-Rags is the only licensed apparel maker for the project. They’re currently headquartered in the old morgue in Rochester, telling thousands of t-shirts […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory

Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Dynasty#Nexstar Media Inc
The Rochester Beacon

Diocese seeks court OK for claims fund

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester is asking for bankruptcy court approval for its parishes to put money into a fund to settle sex-abuse claims filed in the Boy Scouts of America’s separately filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. What affect such a contribution might have on the diocese’s own ongoing...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

A former Boy Scout leader who molested Scouts at a camp in St. Lawrence County has now been charged with violating probation. 58-year-old Ronald Rowcliffe of Elba made an initial appearance on the charge earlier this week in Genesee County Court. He was released after his appearance pending further court action. Rowcliffe pleaded guilty in September 2020 to a single count of first-degree sexual abuse in satisfaction of all charges against him. He was placed on one year of interim probation and was successful, leading to the probation sentence. Rowcliffe was then sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court in November to 10 years of probation and is on probation until Nov. 9, 2031. He also was fined $2,500.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Peters Leaving WROC-TV: Where Is the Rochester Anchor Going?

The city of Rochester has a more lovely and cheerful morning because of Ally Peters. The talented morning anchor at News 8 WROC knows no bounds. And her personality shone right through the screen. After nearly two fruitful years and countless laughs, Ally Peters is leaving WROC-TV. Understandably, many people had questions regarding her departure. They are especially interested in where the news anchor is going and if she will also have to leave Rochester. Here’s what the award-winning journalist had to say about leaving WROC-TV.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

WNYer wins $1,000 A Week For Life lottery prize

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is the lucky winner of New York Lottery's $1,000 A Week For Life prize. Shawn Elkins, which was purchased at the Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming, claimed his prize from the scratch-off game. He has chosen to receive his prize as an annuity. His first payment was $33,852 after taxes and will continue to receive payments for life.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: A nice fall weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Saturday will bring a cold front through our area. We will see a few showers west of Rochester in the late morning into the early afternoon. Showers will be sparser east of Rochester. Most of the day will be dry. It will also be windy with gusts up to 35mph. Temperatures will top out at 62° but, drop during the afternoon as the cold front passes. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to 39°. We will see some sunshine with the slight risk for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will climb to 60°. It will be cooler with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s through the first half of the week. Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, will bring the chance for a few wet snowflakes at the higher elevations south of the Thruway.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy