Read full article on original website
Related
NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions
NATO has begun its annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's threat to use any means to defend Russian territory
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
What Indigenous Peoples' Day means to Native Americans
As a result of advocacy by Native American activists, many states and localities now observe the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of -- or in addition to -- Columbus Day. Here's the history behind Indigenous Peoples' Day, and what it means to Native Americans.
Russia launched a new bombardment of Ukraine's capital, deploying Iranian 'suicide drones,' officials say
Russia has been inreasingly deploying the Shahed drones, which also struck in an October 10 attack which broke a fragile sense of safety in Kyiv.
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
After her mother died when Rosalie Whirlwind Soldier was just four years old, she was put into a Native American boarding school in South Dakota and told her native Lakota language was “devil's speak.”She recalls being locked in a basement at St. Francis Indian Mission School for weeks as punishment for breaking the school’s strict rules. Her long braids were shorn in a deliberate effort to stamp out her cultural identify. And when she broke her leg in an accident, Whirlwind Soldier said she received shoddy care leaving her with pain and a limp that still hobbles her decades...
France braces for nationwide strike amid fuel shortage tensions
France on Monday braced for nationwide transport strike actions as the government and unions remained in deadlock over stoppages at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages. Leftist unions CGT and FO have called for a nationwide strike Tuesday for higher salaries, and against government requisitions of oil installations, threatening to cripple public transport in particular.
Fire at Iran’s Notorious Evin Prison Leaves Eight Dead
A fire at Iran’s most infamous prison left eight inmates dead, the nation’s judiciary announced Monday. The blaze at Evin prison in Tehran erupted on Saturday night as anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody continued for a fifth week. The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said the eight prisoners—who were all being held on theft charges—died from their injuries on Sunday. It also described the incident as a “fight between inmates and a fire,” though critics are skeptical of the authorities’ description of events after accounts of ongoing protests have radically differed from those of activists in attendance. The families of two Americans in Evin—Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi—said their loved ones were safe as of Sunday morning. “We once again implore President Biden to do what he needs to get Emad out of danger and back home to the United States,” Shargi’s sister, Neda Shargi, tweeted Saturday.Read it at CBS News
Introduction to Latin - The Lingua Franca of Old Europe
Once upon a time, Classical Latin was the dominant lingua franca (or universal spoken language) of Europe. In fact, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, it was the dominant lingua franca for European scholars until around the 18th century. This use of Latin as a lingua franca started back during the time of the Roman Empire and according to the book The Roman Empire: Roots of Imperialism by academic Neville Morley, Rome was a unified Empire since twenty-seven BCE. So, from twenty-seven BCE to the eighteenth century, speaking Latin would allow you to communicate with most of the educated people living on the European continent. Heck, the word 'lingua franca' literally used to describe the concept of a universal language is literally Latin.
Comments / 0