UCF torches Temple in Space Game 70-13

ORLANDO, Fla. -- John Rhys Plumlee tied a school record with seven total touchdowns and UCF torched Temple 70-13 in the Space Game Thursday night to improve to 5-1, 2-0 in conference play.

The Citronauts finished with over 700 yards of total offense for the first time since beating Memphis in 2020. They ended up with 737 total yards.

Plumlee tied Daunte Culpepper and Darin Slack with seven total touchdown vs. the Owls. He finished 18-22 for 373 yards and four passing scores. He also ran for 37 yards and three touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson scored his first two touchdowns in a UCF uniform and racked up a game-high 121 receiving yards.

UCF trailed 10-7 in the first quarter and outscored Temple 63-3 the rest of the way.

UCF visits East Carolina October 22 before hosting No. 21 Cincinnati on Homecoming on October 29.

