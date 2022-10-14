Read full article on original website
Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
Armed carjacking in Wisconsin, one suspect found in ‘hidden old truck’ after 5-hour search
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people are in custody in Wisconsin after an attempted carjacking at gunpoint, a short pursuit, and a five-hour search for one of the suspects. According to the Waukesha Police Department, officers responded to an armed robbery taking place in the 400 block of West...
Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
Design for a Difference free makeover revealed
We had some very special guests visit NBC15 today!. The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend. Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT. |. Are snow days a thing of...
Two suspects in custody for robbery of Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, third ID’d
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
Dog dies, $25K in damage to Rockford home after living room catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One dog was found dead Friday even though first responders acted quickly to extinguish what is being called an accidental fire. Just before 10 a.m., a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 4200 block of Cushman Road in Rockford and called 9-1-1. Within...
Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver
Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.
Madison police warn of scam caller posing as captain
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned people Friday night after a scam caller was reported. Police said the scammer called someone, pretended to be an MPD captain and asked for money. The scammer reportedly said that the person had missed a court date and now had to pay money to fix the situation. The victim was able to recognize the...
Lake Mills police: Culver’s robbery suspect has targeted restaurants in multiple cities
Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. When deputies arrived, the homeowner reportedly...
(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…
Rockford Police investigate Friday evening shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after a Friday evening shooting. Officers were called to a home on N. Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police tell us a juvenile male was shot. He was taken to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Darrell Brooks 'disorderly conduct' report released
A report detailing Darrell Brooks' "disorderly conduct" last week in the courtroom has been released.
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
Police officer who shot at SUV that plowed into Waukesha parade crowd, testifies at trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On day 10 of the Waukesha Parade trial Waukesha Police officer, Bryce Scholten took the stand to testify. Officer Bryce Scholten was stationed at Main and Wisconsin last November during the 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade when he says a red SUV with a busted hood, blew right through the barricades.
