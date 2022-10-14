ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend. A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St. During...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Design for a Difference free makeover revealed

We had some very special guests visit NBC15 today!. The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend. Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT. |. Are snow days a thing of...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two suspects in custody for robbery of Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, third ID’d

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an Amazon delivery truck in Janesville, and “arrangements have been made” to bring the third suspect into custody, police said Friday night. Authorities said the robbery happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street on Janesville’s northeast side. According...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amazon delivery driver robbed in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say an Amazon delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday. According to police, three suspects approached the driver at 9:07 p.m. in the 1700 block of Green Forest Run Street. The suspects demanded money, but the driver had none, so the robbers took a number of packages from […]
JANESVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Suspects at large after armed robbery of Amazon driver

Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Janesville Police search for three suspects after an Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night. Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Green Forest Run Street. Their report states three men, all in their late teens or early twenties, demanded the Amazon driver’s wallet. One of them flashed a handgun. The driver handed it to them, but there was no money in it, so the suspects took an undisclosed number of packages and fled in different directions. The driver was uninjured during the robbery.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police warn of scam caller posing as captain

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police warned people Friday night after a scam caller was reported. Police said the scammer called someone, pretended to be an MPD captain and asked for money. The scammer reportedly said that the person had missed a court date and now had to pay money to fix the situation. The victim was able to recognize the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mills police: Culver’s robbery suspect has targeted restaurants in multiple cities

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police renewed a call for help with identifying a man who robbed a Culver’s in late September and has since targeted two of the chain restaurants in other cities. Authorities said they’re searching for a man traveling in a red or maroon four-door late-model Jeep; police do not know the license plate number. During...
LAKE MILLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deputy hospitalized after helping homeowner who entered burning home

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering Saturday after officials said they rushed into a burning home to help a homeowner. Crews were called to the home in the 10100 block of County Highway Y just before 5:15 a.m. for a reported chimney fire, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. ﻿ When deputies arrived, the homeowner reportedly...
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

(Updated with suspect info) Sources Saying Approx. 50 gunshots were fired at a busy Rockford Intersection…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL

